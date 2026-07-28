‘Ramayana’ Trailer Leaked Online; Showcases Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi’s Characters

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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Ramayana’ Trailer Leaked Online Ahead Of Release; Showcases Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi’s Characters

‘Ramayana’ Trailer Leaked Online Ahead Of Release; Showcases Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi’s Characters

The Ramayana trailer has reportedly leaked online after the makers postponed its scheduled July 24 launch.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 'Ramayana' trailer leaked online after postponed official launch.
  • Leaked video shows Ranbir, Yash, Sai Pallavi characters.
  • Social media reactions mixed, praising visuals, questioning casting.
  • Two-part epic's first installment releases this November.

The trailer of Ramayana has reportedly leaked online after its July 24 launch was postponed following the Hollywood distribution deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment. The viral video, believed to be compiled from footage shown at exclusive screenings, offers a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

‘Ramayana’ Trailer Leaked Online

The leaked video, which has been widely shared across social media, is believed to have been recorded during one of the film’s exclusive preview events held in Mumbai, Delhi, or at Comic-Con. Running for 2 minutes and 38 seconds, the clip appears to stitch together multiple leaked snippets from the unreleased trailer.

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It features the introductory scenes of the film’s three central characters - Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama, Yash’s Ravana, and Sai Pallavi’s Sita. The footage also includes a sequence depicting Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after completing his 14-year exile.

How Did Social Media Users React?

The leaked footage has received a flurry of reactions online, with many praising the visuals while others remained unconvinced.

“Last few seconds were exciting, would be great to watch in HD,” one user wrote.

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Another commented, “This trailer is not even 3 minutes. Imagine what more they will show in the 4-minute 15-second trailer.”

A third user said, “The trailer is so simple. There is nothing extraordinary after all the hype over the last year. This doesn’t look like a Rs 2,000 crore film. Look at Hollywood films like Troy, 300, and Gladiator - they were far more refined.”

Another viewer was impressed by the visual effects but had mixed feelings about the performances. “Just saw a 10-second leak of Ramayana. What visuals, man… DNEG is justifying its stature. But Ranbir as Lord Rama, especially those eye expressions while mounting an arrow - nah, I’m not sold. Yash as Ravana though… goosebumps.”

‘Ramayana’ Trailer To Launch Soon

Producer Namit Malhotra, in an interview with The Climax India, revealed that the trailer for the much-anticipated Ramayana could be released any day now.

“We just announced, a while before the panel, that Sony Pictures Entertainment is going to be distributing Ramayana globally. That obviously means the trailer is hot on its heels,” he said, before adding, “We showed the trailer at the panel, and I think we'll be launching it very, very soon. So stay tuned.”

Building anticipation further, Malhotra said, “It could be any day.”

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres this November, while the second part is expected to arrive around Diwali next year.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and several others.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the trailer for the Ramayana film been officially released?

No, the trailer has reportedly leaked online after its official July 24 launch was postponed. The leaked video is believed to be compiled from footage shown at exclusive screenings.

Which actors are featured as the main characters in the leaked Ramayana trailer?

The leaked trailer offers a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. It also features introductory scenes of these central characters.

When is the 'Ramayana' film expected to be released?

The first installment of the two-part mythological epic is scheduled to release in theaters this November. The second part is expected to arrive around Diwali next year.

Who is directing and producing the 'Ramayana' film?

The 'Ramayana' film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is presented as a two-part mythological epic.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi
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