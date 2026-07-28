Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court probed police actions at Jantar Mantar protest.

CJI identified two reasons for violence during the protest.

Petitioner sought independent SIT probe, protecting peaceful protesters.

Other lawyers raised concerns about Bihar protests, Junaid.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a probe into the police action during a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant saying accountability must be fixed for the events that unfolded during the demonstration.

Police had resorted to a lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to control the crowd during the protest. The matter reached the Supreme Court, which heard the case on July 28.

CJI Surya Kant said the protest had initially remained peaceful before turning violent on one day. He said the escalation could have resulted either from excessive police action or from the presence of people within the protesting crowd who wanted to provoke violence.

CJI Flags Two Possible Reasons For Violence

“Initially, the agitation was peaceful. Then one day, violence happened,” the CJI observed during the hearing.

He said there could be two possible explanations for the escalation. The first was that the police had acted too harshly, while the second was that individuals seeking to provoke violence had entered the protest.

The CJI stressed that an investigation was necessary and that responsibility should be established. He also said that once a protocol was put in place, determining accountability in such situations would become easier.

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Petitioner Seeks Independent SIT Probe

The lawyer appearing for the petitioner said police could register FIRs against people who became violent, but should avoid using force wherever possible.

The counsel also alleged that some police personnel present during the protest were not in uniform, despite carrying weapons, and had used force against demonstrators.

The petitioner’s lawyer sought the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of a former Chief Justice to investigate the incidents. The counsel welcomed the Supreme Court’s focus on measures for the future but argued that the events that had already occurred also required an impartial investigation.

The lawyer further urged the court to prevent authorities from publicly identifying protesters through digital technology, saying students and several minors were among those involved.

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Bihar Protest And Junaid Issue Raised In Court

During the hearing, another lawyer raised the issue of protests in Bihar and alleged that minors, including children as young as 13, had been detained.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan also sought to raise the case of Junaid, saying he was being subjected to harassment. The Solicitor General, however, told the court that the matter was separate from the case currently under consideration.

The hearing comes amid wider concerns over police action during protests and the treatment of demonstrators, particularly students and minors. The Supreme Court’s observations indicate that both the conduct of police personnel and the possibility of provocation within protest crowds will be examined while considering how accountability can be established in future cases.