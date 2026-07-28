Shilpa Shinde shares one of the most personal moments of her life on Lock Upp 2. Known for her outspoken personality inside the reality show, Shilpa surprised everyone by speaking candidly about her fractured relationship with her family, revealing why she now feels like "an orphan" despite having loved ones.

ALSO READ: 'I Helped My Father Plan His Death': Ram Kapoor's Emotional Confession On Lock Upp 2 Leaves Contestants In Tears

Shivangi Joshi's Reveal Leads To An Emotional Confession

During the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, Shilpa was compelled to disclose one of her secrets after Shivangi Joshi revealed it, placing her at risk for the week.

Talking about her secret related to the code word 'Karjat', Shilpa said, "Log family family bolte hain, logon ke pass family nahi hoti aur mere pass family hoke bhi main anaath hoon. Main koi sympathy gain nahi kar rahi hoon. Main shelter house main rehti hoon jab bhi aati hoon aur Karjat mera second home tha but ab voh mera first home hai. Kyunki I have almost left Mumbai."

She mentioned that although she has family, she no longer feels connected to them. Shilpa also shared that Karjat has now become her primary home, while she has almost completely moved away from Mumbai.

Shilpa Says She Had To Leave Home After Shoulder Surgery

Recalling a painful phase from three years ago, the actor revealed that she underwent shoulder surgery before a family dispute changed her life.

She said, "It's been three years. I had undergone shoulder surgery, and my brother was influenced by his wife. My mother, in turn, was influenced by my brother. On the fifth day after my surgery, I was forced to leave my own house. Now you'll ask, 'Were they really so bad that they threw you out?' No, circumstances were created because they knew I am a woman with a lot of self-respect. I left the house at 11 pm that night. My mother didn't stop me because she had come under my brother's influence."

‘I Was The Doormat In My Own Family’

While revealing her secret, Shilpa said she related to fellow contestant Harshad Chopra because she recognised similar qualities in him.

Talking about her own experiences, she said, "When you're always available for people, they take advantage of you. They use you, and you become a doormat. I have been the doormat in my own family."

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Responds To Her Viral 'Don't Touch Reservation' Statement, Calls It ‘Malicious Garbage’

Shilpa Says She Has Ended Ties With Her Family

The actor also revealed that she now stays in hotels whenever she visits Mumbai, rather than returning to her family home.

She shared, "Whenever I go to Mumbai and check into a hotel, people ask me, 'Don't you live here?' Every time, I tell them that I have a lot of guests at home and that I need some privacy. The truth is, I will never speak to my family again. I've even written my will stating that I have no relationship with them. People ask me why I'm doing this show. The reason is that I want to build a shelter home, not just a home. That's why I'm here. I don't want anyone's sympathy. This is simply who I am."

Shilpa said she has formally stated in her will that she no longer has any relationship with her family and explained that her long-term goal is to establish a shelter home.