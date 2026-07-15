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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKriti Sanon Joins Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia At India vs England ODI In Birmingham, Photos Go Viral

Kriti Sanon Joins Rumoured Beau Kabir Bahia At India vs England ODI In Birmingham, Photos Go Viral

Kriti Sanon was spotted with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at Edgbaston Stadium during the India vs England ODI in Birmingham. See the viral pictures and read about her latest film.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kriti Sanon attended India-England ODI with rumoured boyfriend Kabir.
  • Her film 'Cocktail 2' crossed ₹50 crore on its opening weekend.
  • 'Cocktail 2' explores love, trust; stars Kapoor, Mandanna, Sanon.
  • India restricted England to 258 runs in the opening ODI.

Kriti Sanon grabbed attention beyond the cricket action after she was spotted at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham alongside rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia during the India vs England ODI. Pictures shared from the venue quickly caught the eye of fans, adding a touch of celebrity glamour to the high-profile clash between the two cricketing rivals.

ALSO READ: Samay Raina And Rakhi Sawant Spotted At Same Mumbai Hotel; Is She Returning To India’s Got Latent 2?

Kabir Bahia Shares Stadium Pictures With Kriti Sanon

Kabir Bahia posted photographs from the stadium on his Instagram account, featuring Kriti Sanon and another friend as they enjoyed the match-day atmosphere.

For the outing, Kriti opted for a relaxed yet stylish look, wearing a green top paired with white trousers.

(Image Source: Instagram/@kabirsinghbahia)
(Image Source: Instagram/@kabirsinghbahia)

'Cocktail 2' Continues Strong Run At The Box Office

On the professional front, Kriti was recently seen in Cocktail 2, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. The film has been directed by Homi Adajania.

Despite receiving mixed reactions from fans of the original Cocktail, the sequel has opened on a strong note, crossing the ₹50 crore mark during its opening weekend.

The film centres on Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, who play a couple deeply in love but uncertain about taking the next step towards marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes an emotional turn after they meet Diya's friend Ally, portrayed by Kriti Sanon. What starts as a carefree getaway gradually evolves into a story that explores trust, love and commitment.

The original Cocktail featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Return To Mumbai's Famous Dosa Café: WATCH

India Restrict England To 258 In Opening ODI

Meanwhile, on the cricket field, India produced a disciplined bowling performance to keep England to 258 in the opening ODI at Edgbaston.

Axar Patel led the attack with an impressive spell, while Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar maintained consistent pace and bounce to keep the hosts under pressure throughout the innings.

India now need 259 runs to secure victory in the first ODI and take an early advantage in the three-match series.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Kriti Sanon recently spotted?

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham during the India vs England ODI alongside rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia.

What is Kriti Sanon's latest film?

Kriti Sanon was recently seen in the film 'Cocktail 2', which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. Homi Adajania directed the movie.

How has 'Cocktail 2' performed at the box office?

'Cocktail 2' has opened on a strong note, crossing the ₹50 crore mark during its opening weekend. This occurred despite receiving mixed reactions from fans.

What is the plot of 'Cocktail 2'?

Cocktail 2 follows Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, a couple uncertain about marriage. Their Sicily holiday takes an emotional turn after meeting Kriti Sanon's character, Ally, exploring trust, love, and commitment.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon India Vs England ODI Bollywood ENtertainment News Kabir Bahia
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