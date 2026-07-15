Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kriti Sanon attended India-England ODI with rumoured boyfriend Kabir.

Her film 'Cocktail 2' crossed ₹50 crore on its opening weekend.

'Cocktail 2' explores love, trust; stars Kapoor, Mandanna, Sanon.

India restricted England to 258 runs in the opening ODI.

Kriti Sanon grabbed attention beyond the cricket action after she was spotted at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham alongside rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia during the India vs England ODI. Pictures shared from the venue quickly caught the eye of fans, adding a touch of celebrity glamour to the high-profile clash between the two cricketing rivals.

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Kabir Bahia Shares Stadium Pictures With Kriti Sanon

Kabir Bahia posted photographs from the stadium on his Instagram account, featuring Kriti Sanon and another friend as they enjoyed the match-day atmosphere.

For the outing, Kriti opted for a relaxed yet stylish look, wearing a green top paired with white trousers.

(Image Source: Instagram/@kabirsinghbahia)

'Cocktail 2' Continues Strong Run At The Box Office

On the professional front, Kriti was recently seen in Cocktail 2, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. The film has been directed by Homi Adajania.

Despite receiving mixed reactions from fans of the original Cocktail, the sequel has opened on a strong note, crossing the ₹50 crore mark during its opening weekend.

The film centres on Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, who play a couple deeply in love but uncertain about taking the next step towards marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes an emotional turn after they meet Diya's friend Ally, portrayed by Kriti Sanon. What starts as a carefree getaway gradually evolves into a story that explores trust, love and commitment.

The original Cocktail featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in lead roles.

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India Restrict England To 258 In Opening ODI

Meanwhile, on the cricket field, India produced a disciplined bowling performance to keep England to 258 in the opening ODI at Edgbaston.

Axar Patel led the attack with an impressive spell, while Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar maintained consistent pace and bounce to keep the hosts under pressure throughout the innings.

India now need 259 runs to secure victory in the first ODI and take an early advantage in the three-match series.

(With inputs from ANI)