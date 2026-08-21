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English NewsCitiesCJP Volunteers 'Attacked' In Rajasthan During School Visit; Dipke, Ranka Blame BJP Workers

CJP Volunteers 'Attacked' In Rajasthan During School Visit; Dipke, Ranka Blame BJP Workers

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke accused BJP workers of assaulting volunteers and questioned the Rajasthan Police’s role while volunteer Ashutosh Ranka alleged that the men involved were brought in by the BJP.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP members allegedly attacked visiting Rajasthan government school.
  • Founder blamed BJP workers, questioning police inaction during confrontation.
  • CJP claimed school lacked facilities; villagers disputed their account.
  • Villagers cited sanctioned funds and CJP's controversial past remarks.

Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were allegedly attacked while visiting a government school in Rajasthan’s Kanwarpura, Rampura, on Friday, with party founder Abhijeet Dipke accusing BJP workers of assaulting volunteers and questioning the role of the Rajasthan Police.

In posts on X, Dipke alleged that CJP volunteers, including Ashutosh Ranka, were beaten during the visit. He also shared pictures purportedly showing a clash and a damaged car window, while alleging that “goons of BJP” were targeting the party’s volunteers.

“What the F is happening in Rajasthan?????” Dipke wrote, while also questioning why police had allegedly allowed the confrontation to take place.

Ranka, in a separate post, alleged that the people involved in the clash were not local villagers but men who had allegedly been brought in by the BJP. He claimed the government school was operating from a buffalo shed and said the CJP team had visited the site to inspect the facility.

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Villagers Dispute CJP’s Version Of School Visit

Villagers, however, disputed the CJP’s account and opposed the party’s visit to the school. One villager told news agency PTI that the community did not want the issue to be politicised and said Rs 12 lakh had already been sanctioned for construction of the school.

“We don't want to politicise the issue. Rs 12 lakh has been approved for our school. Villagers are capable of building the school,” the villager said.

The villager also alleged that residents opposed the CJP because of views attributed to the party, claiming it had made objectionable remarks about Lord Ram and spoken about dividing the country.

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CJP Targets Government School Infrastructure

The confrontation took place as the CJP continues its campaign to visit government schools and highlight what it describes as deficiencies in infrastructure and facilities.

Dipke alleged that Rajasthan Police remained a “mute spectator” while CJP volunteers were attacked. He questioned why the team’s presence at the school had prompted opposition when, according to the party, children were being taught in a buffalo shed.

The competing accounts of the incident have not been independently verified. The allegations by the CJP, BJP supporters and villagers remain disputed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan?

Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including Ashutosh Ranka, were allegedly attacked by BJP workers during a school visit in Kanwarpura, Rampura.

Why did the CJP visit the government school?

The CJP visited the school to inspect its facilities and highlight alleged deficiencies, claiming children were being taught in a buffalo shed.

How did local villagers react to the CJP's visit?

Villagers disputed the CJP's account and opposed their visit, stating they didn't want the issue politicized and that funds were approved for the school.

What did the CJP founder say about the police's involvement?

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the Rajasthan Police remained a

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJP BJP Rajasthan News Abhijeet Dipke Ashutosh Ranka
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