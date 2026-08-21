CJP Volunteers 'Attacked' In Rajasthan During School Visit; Dipke, Ranka Blame BJP Workers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP members allegedly attacked visiting Rajasthan government school.

Founder blamed BJP workers, questioning police inaction during confrontation.

CJP claimed school lacked facilities; villagers disputed their account.

Villagers cited sanctioned funds and CJP's controversial past remarks.

Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were allegedly attacked while visiting a government school in Rajasthan’s Kanwarpura, Rampura, on Friday, with party founder Abhijeet Dipke accusing BJP workers of assaulting volunteers and questioning the role of the Rajasthan Police.

In posts on X, Dipke alleged that CJP volunteers, including Ashutosh Ranka, were beaten during the visit. He also shared pictures purportedly showing a clash and a damaged car window, while alleging that “goons of BJP” were targeting the party’s volunteers.

“What the F is happening in Rajasthan?????” Dipke wrote, while also questioning why police had allegedly allowed the confrontation to take place.

Ranka, in a separate post, alleged that the people involved in the clash were not local villagers but men who had allegedly been brought in by the BJP. He claimed the government school was operating from a buffalo shed and said the CJP team had visited the site to inspect the facility.

What the F is happening in Rajasthan?????



Goons of BJP are after the blood of Ashutosh and other CJP volunteers.



How can @PoliceRajasthan allow this kind of attack? pic.twitter.com/F3kdPwS4kD — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 21, 2026

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Villagers Dispute CJP’s Version Of School Visit

Villagers, however, disputed the CJP’s account and opposed the party’s visit to the school. One villager told news agency PTI that the community did not want the issue to be politicised and said Rs 12 lakh had already been sanctioned for construction of the school.

“We don't want to politicise the issue. Rs 12 lakh has been approved for our school. Villagers are capable of building the school,” the villager said.

The villager also alleged that residents opposed the CJP because of views attributed to the party, claiming it had made objectionable remarks about Lord Ram and spoken about dividing the country.

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CJP Targets Government School Infrastructure

The confrontation took place as the CJP continues its campaign to visit government schools and highlight what it describes as deficiencies in infrastructure and facilities.

Dipke alleged that Rajasthan Police remained a “mute spectator” while CJP volunteers were attacked. He questioned why the team’s presence at the school had prompted opposition when, according to the party, children were being taught in a buffalo shed.

The competing accounts of the incident have not been independently verified. The allegations by the CJP, BJP supporters and villagers remain disputed.