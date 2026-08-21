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English NewsEducationNEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result OUT: Check Seat Allotment, Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result OUT: Check Seat Allotment, Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 result is OUT. Check your allotted MBBS/BDS college, course, quota and next steps through the MCC portal.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 11:28 AM (IST)

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the first counselling round can now check the college and course assigned to them through the official MCC counselling website at mcc.nic.in. 

As per the available information, a total of 29,945 MBBS and BDS seats have been allotted in Round 1. The allotment includes seats under the All-India Quota (AIQ), deemed universities, central institutions and ESIC institutions. 

Direct Link To Check - NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result

Candidates can check the allotment result in the PDF by searching for their roll number or rank. Those who have received a seat should carefully check the details mentioned in the result before proceeding with the next stage of counseling. 

ALSO READ: UPSC Mains 2026: Question Objection Window To Open After Exam, Check Dates And Process

NEET UG Counselling 2026: How Were Seats Allotted? 

The Round 1 seat allotment has been prepared by considering several factors linked to the candidates and available seats. These include the candidate’s NEET UG All India Rank, category, choices submitted during counselling and availability of seats. 

The combination of these factors determines the college and course allotted to an eligible candidate in the first round. 

Candidates who have received a seat now have options regarding how they want to proceed with the counselling process. 

What Can Candidates Do After Round 1 Allotment? 

Candidates who are satisfied with the allotted seat can move ahead with the admission and reporting process according to the schedule issued by MCC. 

Those looking for a better option may seek upgradation in the subsequent counselling round, subject to the applicable upgradation rules.  

Candidates should therefore review their allotment carefully before deciding their next step. 

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result: How to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. 

Step 2: Open the UG Medical section. 

Step 3: Click on the link for the Round 1 seat allotment result. 

Step 4: Open the result PDF. 

Step 5: Search for your roll number or rank. 

Step 6: Check the allotted college and course. 

Step 7: Download the PDF for future reference. 

NOTE: Candidates should ensure that they check all the information related to their allotment once they find their details in the result. 

ALSO READ: UP Students Send Rakhis And Messages To PM Modi, President And Security Forces Via Post

Check College, Course and Quota Details Carefully 

After accessing the Round 1 result, candidates should verify the name of the allotted college, course, quota and other relevant details. It is also important for candidates to keep the required documents ready for the admission and reporting process. 

Those who wish to participate in further counseling should also keep track of the applicable rules and schedules. 

Candidates can visit the official MCC counselling portal for the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 result and further counselling updates.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NEET 2026 NEET UG 2026 NEET UG Counselling 2026 NEET UG Counselling 2026 Result
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