Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vimal surprised fans, spontaneously helping vendors at local market.

He engaged with locals, even giving vendors Rs 500.

This video surfaced after his cheque bounce conviction sentence.

Tamil actor Vimal has surprised fans with an unexpected appearance at a weekly market in his hometown near Manapparai, Tiruchirappalli. During a visit to Pannankombu while he was in the area for a film shoot, the actor sat alongside local vendors and began helping them sell vegetables. A video of the moment has since attracted attention on social media, with many viewers praising his simple and approachable manner.

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Vimal Sells Vegetables At Hometown Market

Vimal’s decision to join the vegetable sellers appears to have been spontaneous. Once word spread that the actor was at the market, people began gathering around him.

Rather than keeping his distance from the crowd, Vimal spent time speaking with local traders and customers. He was also seen weighing and selling vegetables alongside the vendors for a while.

Afterwards, the actor reportedly gave Rs 500 each to some of the nearby sellers. The gesture added another talking point to a video that has already been widely shared online.

Video Goes Viral Amid Cheque Bounce Case

The video has emerged shortly after Vimal found himself in the headlines over a cheque dishonour case.

A Chennai court sentenced the actor to one year in prison in a Rs 4.5 crore cheque bounce case connected to the production of his film Mannar Vagaiyara. According to reports, the amount was borrowed from financier Gopi for the film’s production, after which a cheque issued towards repayment was allegedly returned unpaid because of insufficient funds. The court later suspended the sentence for one month to allow Vimal to file an appeal.

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Vimal’s Workfront

Vimal is a Tamil actor and model who began his career in 2001. He initially appeared in several Tamil films without receiving credit before landing his first lead role in the 2009 film Pasanga.

He went on to feature in films including Kalavani, Vaagai Sooda Vaa and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga. The latter, released in 2013, emerged as a major success and received a strong opening.

Vimal was last seen in Vadam. The film failed to make a major impact at the box office and received mixed-to-negative reactions from critics and viewers.

The actor is now working on several projects across different genres. Sandakkari is among the films mentioned in connection with his upcoming work.