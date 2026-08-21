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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSunita Ahuja Says Govinda Was Planning Second Marriage With Rumoured GF Komal Rani

Sunita Ahuja Says Govinda Was Planning Second Marriage With Rumoured GF Komal Rani

Sunita Ahuja has now revealed the real reason behind her decision to withdraw her divorce petition against Govinda.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunita Ahuja withdrew divorce plea; Govinda reportedly planned second marriage.
  • Rakhi Sawant advised Sunita to secure financial assets before divorce.
  • Govinda's old remark about a second marriage recently resurfaced online.
  • Earlier, Sunita publicly accused Govinda of an alleged affair with Komal Rani.

Sunita Ahuja, who had been publicly bashing Govinda for his alleged extramarital affair with rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani, left many people surprised after withdrawing her divorce plea. While some speculated that she may have reconsidered the divorce due to her association with Govinda and the fame it brings, others suggested money played a role. But Sunita has now put those theories to rest, opening up about the real reason behind her decision to withdraw the case.

‘Govinda Was Planning Second Marriage’

During a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant, the Lock Upp 2 contestant revealed that she withdrew her divorce plea after learning that Govinda was allegedly planning to get married again.

Maine kal case wapas le lia, kyun ki shadi karne ke plan me the ye log [I took back the case because these guys were planning to get married],” Sunita said, apparently referring to Govinda’s alleged plans for another marriage.

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Rakhi then told Sunita that she had done the right thing by withdrawing the case. The video appears to suggest that Sunita was unaware Rakhi was speaking to her in front of the paparazzi. Rakhi can also be heard asking the paparazzi to stay quiet.

Rakhi, during the same conversation, told Sunita that she should focus on Rs 200 crore and that she should get properties in her name before divorcing her husband. 

Thoda aap Rs 200 crore par dhyan do. Dusri teesri koi aa gayi na, ye Rs 200 crore le jayegi. Pehle aap apne naam par sab kuch kar lo, please. Meherbani [Focus a little on the Rs 200 crore. If a second or third woman comes into his life, she’ll take away that Rs 200 crore. First, please get everything transferred to your name. Please.],” Rakhi told Sunita.

‘There’s A Second Marriage In My Kundli’

After the divorce petition was withdrawn, Govinda’s old remark about a second marriage in his Kundli went viral online. “Tomorrow, who knows, I may get involved again, and then, maybe I will marry the girl I get involved with. But Sunita should be prepared for it. Only then will I feel free. And there is a second marriage in my kundali,” Govinda said in an old interview with Stardust.

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Sunita Ahuja Calls Off Divorce Case Against Govinda

Sunita Ahuja has pulled back her divorce petition against husband Govinda, a move confirmed after she was seen leaving Mumbai’s Bandra family court on Wednesday alongside their son, Yashvardhan. Sunita mostly avoided engaging with paps, though she offered one wry comment as she got into her car, telling them she and her son had simply gone to “celebrate a birthday”.

The withdrawal comes after a stretch of very public tension between the couple. Sunita had earlier accused Govinda of being involved with Komal Rani, an actress newer to the industry, after he was photographed with her at an airport and openly introduced her to reporters there.

ALSO READ|  ‘Focus On Rs 200 Crore’: Rakhi Sawant’s Advice To Sunita Ahuja As She Reveals Govinda’s ‘Second Marriage’ Plans

Sunita didn’t hold back at the time - she pointed out that the woman was closer in age to their own daughter and said Govinda should feel ashamed. She also mockingly labelled him a “sugar daddy” and even questioned Komal’s fashion choices.

Govinda, visibly annoyed by her comments, told her to watch what she was saying. “Apni hadd me rahiye,” he had said. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sunita Ahuja withdraw her divorce plea against Govinda?

Sunita Ahuja withdrew her divorce plea because she learned Govinda was allegedly planning to get married again. She revealed this during a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant.

What were the initial speculations regarding Sunita Ahuja's decision to withdraw the divorce?

Some speculated that Sunita reconsidered due to her association with Govinda and the fame it brought, while others suggested money played a role in her decision.

What advice did Rakhi Sawant give Sunita Ahuja regarding her finances?

Rakhi Sawant advised Sunita to focus on securing Rs 200 crore and getting properties transferred to her name before proceeding with a divorce. She warned that another woman might take the money.

How did Sunita Ahuja confirm the withdrawal of her divorce petition?

Sunita Ahuja was seen leaving Mumbai’s Bandra family court with her son, Yashvardhan, confirming the withdrawal. She wryly told paparazzi they were celebrating a birthday.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant Govinda Sunita Ahuja Komal Rani
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