Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Southern states urged safeguards against Lok Sabha delimitation impact.

Shah stressed dialogue for resolving inter-state water disputes.

Andhra proposed bullet train; specific states raised water issues.

The proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies emerged as a key issue at the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, with southern states raising concerns over the possible impact of population-based redistribution of Lok Sabha seats on their political representation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sought safeguards for the southern states, including maintaining the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats for the next 25 years.

Shivakumar Seeks 1971 Census As Basis For Delimitation

Shivakumar moved a proposal seeking that the Centre retain the 1971 Census as the basis for delimitation.

He also sought that the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats be kept unchanged for 25 years and that women's reservation be implemented within the existing seats.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu demanded that the current strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats be maintained for the next 25 years. The southern states have expressed concern that redistribution of seats based on population could affect their political representation.

Water Disputes Also Discussed

Amit Shah stressed the need for a swift resolution of interstate water disputes through dialogue.

He said there was nothing wrong in protecting a state's interests, but if doing so meant depriving another state of water for years while water continued to flow into the sea, then no one's real interests were being served.

Shah said that if work was taken forward to link major rivers from the Brahmaputra to the Cauvery and Godavari, India could avoid water scarcity for the next 100 years. He said this could also help develop several waterways.

Shah said five of the eight disputes related to river water sharing in North India dated back to a period even before British rule. He said a final agreement on these was reached five months ago and work was done to resolve 100 per cent of the disputes from Kashmir to Uttar Pradesh, moving towards a dispute-free North India.

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Shivakumar Assures Tamil Nadu On Mekedatu

Shivakumar told Tamil Nadu that its interests would be protected if the Mekedatu dam project is built.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said he had assured protection of the interests of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the presence of Amit Shah.

Cauvery Dispute Not Discussed

A Tamil Nadu minister clarified that the ongoing Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Karnataka was not discussed at the meeting.

He said the Cauvery river water dispute or matters related to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal were not raised during the meeting.

Andhra Pradesh Proposes Bullet Train Corridor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu proposed a bullet train corridor connecting Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu via Kuppam.

He also proposed a transit network linking Amaravati, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana agreed to resolve issues related to the division of assets and liabilities through talks with the Union Home Ministry.

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Kerala Raises Mullaperiyar Issue

Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan raised the Mullaperiyar dam issue at the meeting.

He stressed the need for cooperative federalism in areas such as health, infrastructure, environmental protection and regional security.

Telangana Seeks Krishna Water Rights

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded protection of the state's rights over Krishna river water and sought the Centre's cooperation for major irrigation projects.

Representing Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan sought cooperation from the Centre and neighbouring states, especially Tamil Nadu, to ensure year-round water availability.

He also pointed to the need to develop an integrated surface water system.