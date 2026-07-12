'Never Mess With A Mother': Khushbu Sundar Hits Back At Trolls Targeting Her Daughters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Khushbu Sundar strongly condemned online abuse targeting her daughters.

She emphasized her family's resilience and children's grounded upbringing.

Khushbu warned against disrespecting her daughters for seeking online fame.

Radhikaa Sarathkumar supported Khushbu, condemning bullying as not free speech.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has spoken out forcefully against online abuse drected at her daughters, Avantika and Anandita. Her statement comes after Anandita, who recently married Merchant Navy officer Shravan Sreenivasan, once again became the target of social media trolls over her appearance. Standing firmly by her family, Khushbu made it clear that she would not tolerate personal attacks disguised as entertainment or publicity. Actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar also extended her support, condemning bullying in unequivocal terms.

ALSO READ: Sunita Ahuja Confirms Bollywood Debut With Son Yash In Ektaa Kapoor's Film

Khushbu Sundar Says Her Family's Jurney Was Built On Hard Work

Sharing a family photograph on X, Khushbu reflected on the years of perseverance that shaped her family's life. She emphasised that she and her husband, filmmaker-actor Sundar C, had always ensured their daughters remained grounded despite growing up in the public eye.

She wrote, "This is my family. Built on love, trust and understanding. We have struggled, worked hard through our bones, bled and sweated out to be where we are today. We might have faltered, failed, tripped and fallen too at times, but we have never failed to fight back with vigour and succeed yet again. We raised our children with care, never allowing them to get swayed away by success or take an advantage of being celebrity children. Never ever they have taken an advantage of who they are. We are extremely proud of our children."

This is my family. Built on love, trust and understanding. We have struggled, worked hard through our bones, bled and sweated out to be where we are today. We might have faltered, failed, tripped and fallen too at times, but we have never failed to fight back with vigour and… pic.twitter.com/Zcsw1n45bc — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) July 11, 2026

'Never Mess With A Mother'

The actor went on to criticise those who target her daughters for attention, saying she would never allow anyone to insult or disrespect them for fleeting online fame. While she admitted she could respond in the same tone as the trolls, she chose not to because of the values she was raised with.

She stated, "I as a mother cannot and won't let any Tom, dick and harry insult, disrespect or use them for 2 minute cheap publicity. Their mentality is so crude, 3rd rated and crass and it clearly reflects their upbringing. I would like to give it back in the same language and manner as they do but I won't. I wont disrespect my mother and her upbringing. But do not think me being quiet means I am fine with your dirty pathetic mindset."

Khushbu then issued a direct warning, writing, "Never mess with a mother. Remember a mother is a wounded tiger who will pounce and kill to protect her cubs. And this message is not for some 3rd rated jerk who has gone out and use my kids and my family to gain few followers and laughs. This is very clear message to all the so called youtubers too who sit and talk about us for a packet of green notes so that they can feed their families."

Concluding her post, she urged women to stand up against disrespect and wrote, "Enough is enough. If we don't speak for ourselves today, these morons will walk over us. What they don't know is the strength we have within ourselves is not bought, but earned. To every woman out here, stand up for yourself. When others fail respect you, give a damn. Learn to respect yourself. Never ever allow others to insult you. Thank you @realradikaa for always being there. As a friend and family."

ALSO READ: Ikka Actor Akansha Ranjan Marries Director Sharan Sharma; Shares Adorable Photos

Radhikaa Sarathkumar Condemns Online Bullying

Backing Khushbu publicly, Radhikaa Sarathkumar shared a family photograph and criticised the culture of online harassment. She stressed that free speech should never become an excuse to humiliate others.

She wrote, "Freedom of speech is not freedom to bully. Criticism is not cruelty. Humour is not humiliation. Mocking a public figure's daughters is not comedy — it is cowardice. Looks are not an achievement or a failure. Character is. I stand with Khushbu and her daughters. I condemn this kind of conduct from anyone, anywhere."