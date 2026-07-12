Ikka Actor Akansha Ranjan Marries Director Sharan Sharma; Shares Adorable Photos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Akansha Ranjan, filmmaker Sharan Sharma officially married in Mumbai.

Couple chose their dating anniversary for intimate ceremony.

Private garden wedding at residence, surrounded by close family.

Shared photos online, received warm wishes from celebrities.

Actor Akansha Ranjan and filmmaker Sharan Sharma have officially begun a new chapter together after getting married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their closest family members and friends, making the day even more special by choosing the same date on which their relationship began four years ago.

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A Meaningful Date Marks A New Beginning

The wedding took place on Saturday at the couple's Mumbai residence, where they hosted a private garden ceremony against a picturesque sunset backdrop. The occasion carried added emotional significance as Akansha and Sharan chose to marry on the anniversary of the day they first started dating.

Surrounded by their loved ones, the couple pledged their commitment to one another before officially signing their marriage documents, keeping the celebration personal and understated.

Wedding Pictures Win Hearts Online

Shortly after the ceremony, Akansha and Sharan delighted fans by sharing a series of photographs from their wedding on social media.

"tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta tu hain toh darr nahi lagta," Akansha captioned the post.

The images quickly attracted warm wishes from fans and several members of the film fraternity.

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday And Others Send Their Love

Among the first celebrities to react was Akansha's close friend Alia Bhatt, who responded with a string of sun emojis.

"Aw cuties !!!! Love yall," actor Ananya Panday commented.

"God bless the newly weds.. @sharanssharma sharry no more tartan now.. @akansharanjan wish you a very happy long cricketing journey," actor Angad Bedi commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanchi🌞 (@akansharanjan)

About Akansha Ranjan And Sharan Sharma

Akansha Ranjan, the younger sister of actor Anushka Ranjan, has appeared in projects including Guilty and Netflix's Monica, O My Darling, where she starred alongside RajKummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi.

Sharan Sharma made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

(With inputs from ANI)