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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesS Janaki Passes Away: Final Rites Today In Mysuru; Public Viewing Before Full State Honours

S Janaki Passes Away: Final Rites Today In Mysuru; Public Viewing Before Full State Honours

Legendary playback singer S. Janaki will be laid to rest with full state honours in Mysuru today. Public viewing will be held at Maharaja College Grounds before the final rites.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Legendary playback singer S. Janaki laid to rest with state honours.
  • Thousands paid respects at Mysuru's Maharaja College Grounds public viewing.
  • Final rites performed at her farm in Kaniyanahundi village.
  • Hospital reported Janaki passed after critical cardiac arrest.

India bids an emotional farewell to one of its most celebrated voices as legendry playback singer S. Janaki is laid to rest with full state honours in Mysuru on Sunday, July 12. The Karnataka government decided to accord the honour in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to Indian music, a career that saw her record more than 48,000 songs across over 20 languages.

ALSO READ: S Janaki Passes Away At 88 After Age-Related Illness, Leaves Behind A Six-Decade Musical Legacy

Public Viewing To Be Held At Maharaja College Grounds

Before the funeral, admirers will have an opportunity to pay their final respects to the iconic singer. Her mortal remains will be placed at Maharaja College Grounds in Mysuru from 7.30 am on Sunday, allowing members of the public to offer their tributes.

Thousands of fans are expected to gather in the city to bid farewell to the legendary vocalist, while district authorities have been directed to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place for the ceremony.

Final Rites To Take Place At Kaniyanahundi Village

Following the public viewing, S. Janaki's last rites will be performed at her farm in Kaniyanahundi village in H D Kote taluk of Mysuru district, in accordance with her final wishes.

The funeral will be conducted with full state honours following directions issued by the Karnataka government.

Minister Pays Tribute To The Legendary Singer

Paying tribute to S. Janaki on X, Mysuru district in-charge minister Dr. S. Yathindra wrote:

"The Nightingale of South India, Padma Bhushan S. Janakiamma's passing has caused profound grief. For over six decades, Janakiamma enriched the world of Indian music with her melodious voice, infusing life into more than 48,000 songs in over 20 languages, thereby creating an extraordinary musical legacy. Her sweet voice, unique singing style, and dedication to music will forever remain etched in the hearts of millions of music lovers."

He further added, "Janakiamma's departure is an irreplaceable loss to the field of Indian music. May the divine grant eternal peace to her soul. I pray that her family, loved ones, and millions of admirers find the strength to bear the sorrow of this loss. Heartfelt salutations."

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH

Apollo BGS Hospital Details Final Moments

Apollo BGS Hospital Details Final MomentsAccording to the official medical bulletin issued by Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru, she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday at 12.49 pm.

The statement read, "She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday at 12.49 pm. Her condition was critical and she was immediately evaluated and shifted to the Intensive care unit for further management. Despite intensive medical care and continuous monitoring by a multi-disciplinary team, she suffered a cardiac arrest during the course of her treatment. Advanced cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated immediately in in accordance with standard medical protocols. Despite resuscitative efforts, she experienced multiple cardiac arrests and she could not be revived. She was declared deceased at 7.30 pm."

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did S. Janaki's funeral take place?

S. Janaki's final rites were performed at her farm in Kaniyanahundi village, Mysuru district. She was laid to rest with full state honours following directions from the Karnataka government.

What was S. Janaki's contribution to Indian music?

She recorded over 48,000 songs in more than 20 languages over six decades. Her extraordinary musical legacy earned her the title

How did S. Janaki pass away?

S. Janaki passed away after suffering multiple cardiac arrests at Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru. She was admitted in critical condition and could not be revived despite intensive medical care.

Where could the public pay their final respects?

Her mortal remains were placed at Maharaja College Grounds in Mysuru from 7:30 am on Sunday. This allowed members of the public to offer their tributes before the funeral.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Karnataka  Mysuru News S Janaki S Janaki Funeral S Janaki Final Rites
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