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English NewsEntertainmentDhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH

Jasmine Sandlas surprised fans by announcing her engagement during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in Delhi, where she shared a memorable on-stage moment with fiancé Shekhar Chaudhary.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jasmine Sandlas announced engagement to Shekhar Chaudhary during concert.
  • Singer delivered energetic performance, engaging fans with popular tracks.
  • Delhi concert successfully launched The Dream Girl India Tour.
  • Jasmine interacted with fans, announced upcoming shows nationwide.

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas gave fans an unforgettable surprise during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in New Delhi by revealing that she is engaged. The announcement added an emotional touch to an evening already packed with high-energy performances, turning the concert into a celebration that the audience is unlikely to forget.

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Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage

One of the biggest moments of the night came when Jasmine invited her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, to join her on stage. As the crowd erupted in cheers, the singer shared the happy news and proudly showed off her engagement ring.

The couple embraced the celebratory atmosphere before sharing a dance to Jasmine's hit song 'Laavan', creating a heartwarming highlight that drew loud applause from concertgoers.

Dream Girl India Tour Opens With Electrifying Performance

The Delhi concert marked the official start of Jasmine's India tour, with the singer delivering a string of energetic performances throughout the evening. Fans enthusiastically sang along to popular Punjabi tracks including 'Laavan', 'Panjeba' and 'Sip Sip'.

She kept the momentum going with fan favourites from 'Dhurandhar', including 'Shararat', 'Jaiye Sajana' and the title track. The set also featured chartbusters such as 'Taras', 'Illegal Weapon' and 'Yaar Na Mile', ensuring the audience remained fully engaged from start to finish.

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Singer Connects With Fans During Special Evening

Alongside the music, Jasmine spent time interacting with fans, expressing her excitement about taking The Dream Girl India Tour to audiences across India. She also warmly acknowledged the gifts brought by admirers attending the concert, adding a personal touch to the evening.

For the opening show, the singer chose an embellished golden lehenga complemented by statement jewellery, matching the grand scale of the event.

The opening leg of The Dream Girl India Tour took place at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. Jasmine is scheduled to perform next in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh, following a memorable start to the nationwide tour.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What major announcement did Jasmine Sandlas make during her Delhi concert?

Jasmine Sandlas surprised her fans by announcing her engagement. She revealed the news on stage during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour.

Who is Jasmine Sandlas engaged to?

Jasmine Sandlas is engaged to Shekhar Chaudhary. She invited him on stage during the concert to share the happy news with her fans.

Where did Jasmine Sandlas's Dream Girl India Tour begin?

The Dream Girl India Tour officially began in New Delhi. The opening night concert took place at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre.

Which cities will Jasmine Sandlas perform in next on her India tour?

Following the Delhi concert, Jasmine Sandlas is scheduled to perform in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Jasmine Sandlas Dhurandhar Jasmine Sandlas Engagement Dream Girl India Tour Shekhar Chaudhary
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