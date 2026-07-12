Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage During Delhi Concert: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasmine Sandlas announced engagement to Shekhar Chaudhary during concert.

Singer delivered energetic performance, engaging fans with popular tracks.

Delhi concert successfully launched The Dream Girl India Tour.

Jasmine interacted with fans, announced upcoming shows nationwide.

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas gave fans an unforgettable surprise during the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour in New Delhi by revealing that she is engaged. The announcement added an emotional touch to an evening already packed with high-energy performances, turning the concert into a celebration that the audience is unlikely to forget.

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Jasmine Sandlas Announces Engagement On Stage

One of the biggest moments of the night came when Jasmine invited her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, to join her on stage. As the crowd erupted in cheers, the singer shared the happy news and proudly showed off her engagement ring.

The couple embraced the celebratory atmosphere before sharing a dance to Jasmine's hit song 'Laavan', creating a heartwarming highlight that drew loud applause from concertgoers.

Jasmine Sandlas introduced her fiance to the crowd.



-She looks so happy no najar🧿 pic.twitter.com/wXLX0SdLjs — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) July 12, 2026

Dream Girl India Tour Opens With Electrifying Performance

The Delhi concert marked the official start of Jasmine's India tour, with the singer delivering a string of energetic performances throughout the evening. Fans enthusiastically sang along to popular Punjabi tracks including 'Laavan', 'Panjeba' and 'Sip Sip'.

She kept the momentum going with fan favourites from 'Dhurandhar', including 'Shararat', 'Jaiye Sajana' and the title track. The set also featured chartbusters such as 'Taras', 'Illegal Weapon' and 'Yaar Na Mile', ensuring the audience remained fully engaged from start to finish.

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Singer Connects With Fans During Special Evening

Alongside the music, Jasmine spent time interacting with fans, expressing her excitement about taking The Dream Girl India Tour to audiences across India. She also warmly acknowledged the gifts brought by admirers attending the concert, adding a personal touch to the evening.

For the opening show, the singer chose an embellished golden lehenga complemented by statement jewellery, matching the grand scale of the event.

The opening leg of The Dream Girl India Tour took place at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi. Jasmine is scheduled to perform next in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chandigarh, following a memorable start to the nationwide tour.

(With inputs from ANI)