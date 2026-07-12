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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSunita Ahuja Confirms Bollywood Debut With Son Yash In Ektaa Kapoor's Film

Sunita Ahuja Confirms Bollywood Debut With Son Yash In Ektaa Kapoor's Film

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja confirms her Bollywood debut alongside son Yash Ahuja in an Ektaa Kapoor-backed film. The mother-son project is expected to release in September.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 12:46 PM (IST)

Govinda has remained one of Bollywood's most beloved entertainers, winning audiences over with his comic timing and memorable performances. Now, the spotlight is shifting to the next chapter for his family. Sunita Ahuja has confirmed that she and her son, Yash Ahuja, are set to make their Bollywood debut together in a film produced by Ektaa Kapoor, with the project expected to arrive in cinemas this September.

ALSO READ: 'Why Didn't You Bring The Gun?': Sunita Ahuja Jokes With Govinda At Lock Upp 2 As He Arrives To Take Her Home

Sunita Ahuja Shares Details About Her Debut Film

Speaking to ANI, Sunita Ahuja revealed that she will be seen sharing screen space with her son, Yash Ahuja, in the upcoming film. She also disclosed that the film is scheduled for release in September and that she will portray Yash's mother on screen.

"Main Yash ke saath picture kar rahi hoon. September mein picture release hogi. Main Ektaa Kapoor ko bahut pyaar karti hoon. Unki wajah se maine Netflix ka show kiya, aur main unse bahut pyaar karti hoon. Woh bhi mujhe bahut pyaar karti hain. Yash ki picture mein main uski maa ka hi role kar rahi hoon... Shayad industry mein pehli baar aisa hoga ki maa aur beta ek saath launch ho rahe hain."

She also talked about what makes the project unique, suggesting that it could be the first instance in the film industry where a mother and son are making their Bollywood debut together.

'Mere Bete Ko Pyaar Aur Aashirwad Dijiye'

During the interaction, Sunita also appealed to fans to extend the same affection and encouragement to her son that they have shown her over the years.

"Main bas itna kehna chahti hoon ki aap sab mere bete Yash ko bhi wahi pyaar aur aashirwad dijiye jo aapne hamesha mujhe diya hai," she said.

While Yash is preparing for his first film, the family has already seen one member step into acting. Govinda and Sunita's daughter, Tina Ahuja, made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Second Hand Husband.

ALSO READ: Ikka Actor Akansha Ranjan Marries Director Sharan Sharma; Shares Adorable Photos

Sunita's Recent Appearance

Before announcing her film debut, Sunita Ahuja was seen on Netflix's reality show Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, where she developed close friendships with several contestants, including actor Ram Kapoor.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Govinda Sunita Ahuja Ektaa Kapoor Lock Upp 2 Yash Ahuja
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