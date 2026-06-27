Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director Rahul Ravindran's film linked to Ketan Agarwal murder case.

Social media users criticized film for alleged gender bias.

Ravindran rejected gender-based crime framing, defended his film's intent.

Ketan Agarwal's fiancée and her lover allegedly murdered him.

A heated online debate has erupted after firector Rahul Ravindran's Telugu film The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna, was dragged into discussions surounding the Ketal Agarwal murder case. Social media users drew comparisions between the real-life incident and the film's narrative sparking a wave of criticism, counter arguments, and eventually a strong response from the filmmaker himself.

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Online Users Link Film To Murder Case Narrative

The controversy began when users on X (formerly Twitter) shared a still from The Girlfriend alongside references to the ongoing Ketan Agarwal murder case.

Some users alleged that films like these tend to portray stories that favour women while overlooking real-world incidents involving crimes against men. One post went further, suggesting the film was being used to “hide” uncomfortable realities, referencing the high-profile case.

Another user directly tagged Rahul Ravindran, urging him to create a film that shows crimes committed by women against men, triggering a wider online discussion.

Rahul Ravindran Responds To Gender-Based Criticism

Responding to the backlash, Rahul Ravindran firmly rejected the framing of “women versus men” when it comes to crime narratives.

He said that he does not see crimes as gender-based patterns, but rather as actions of individuals. In a strongly worded clarification, he stated that what people often label as “atrocities of women on men” are, in his view, isolated acts committed by individuals, not representative of an entire gender.

He contrasted this with what he described as a long-standing social structure that has historically restricted and pressured women through subtle, everyday inequalities. According to him, these experiences influenced the perspective behind The Girlfriend, which he said was shaped by observing women silently dealing with such pressures.

He also added that as a man, he felt a sense of responsibility in telling that story, acknowledging that he benefits from existing power structures.

I don’t claim to know everything bro… so educate me if I am wrong. But I don’t see atrocities of ‘women’ on ‘men’ at all. I see some horrible incidents of sociopathic human beings who happen to be women, committing horrible crimes. On the other hand… I see a self sustaining… https://t.co/dwx5Ig3kIu — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) June 25, 2026

Clarification On Murder Case Awareness And Film Intent

Rahul Ravindran also clarified that he had not yet gone through the full details of the Ketan Agarwal murder case, but said he would review it when possible.

He added that if he were ever to adapt a real incident, it would be treated as a standalone human story rather than a broader statement about gender.

The filmmaker further defended his creative choices in The Girlfriend, saying that the male lead, played by Dheekshith Shetty, is not portrayed as a murderer or rapist. He stressed that the character does not engage in physical abuse and remains faithful, suggesting that the film instead explores emotional and psychological power dynamics.

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The Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

The case that triggered the online debate continues to draw national attention. According to police, Ketan Agarwal was allegedly killed by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary after being pushed into a valley from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra’s Sahyadri range.

The incident was initially reported as a trekking accident, but subsequent investigation revealed allegations of foul play. Authorities claim Siya had persuaded Ketan to visit the fort multiple times before the fatal incident on June 18. Investigations into the case are still ongoing.