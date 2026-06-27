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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay, Rajinikanth Pay Tribute To K Bhagyaraj At His Chennai Residence; Tamil Nadu CM Announces State Honours For Filmmaker

Vijay, Rajinikanth Pay Tribute To K Bhagyaraj At His Chennai Residence; Tamil Nadu CM Announces State Honours For Filmmaker

K Bhagyaraj breathed his last at the age of 73 following a cardiac arrest. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Rajinikanth paid their respects to the filmmaker at his residence in Chennai.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj passed away at 73.
  • Chief Minister Vijay announced state honours for his funeral.
  • Vijay expressed deep sorrow, praising Bhagyaraj's unique storytelling.
  • His films blended humor with social themes, influencing many.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay paid heartfelt tribute to veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj, announcing that he will be accorded state honours at his final rites. Bhagyaraj, 73, passed away after suffering a major cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

CM Vijay and Rajinikanth also arrived at his residence in Chennai to pay their last respects. His mortal remains were brought to his residence at around 2 pm. 

Vijay Announces State Honours For K Bhagyaraj

In an official statement translated from Tamil, Vijay expressed deep grief over the passing of the acclaimed filmmaker, calling him a towering figure in Tamil cinema.

ALSO READ| K Bhagyaraj Dies At 73 Following Heart Attack In Chennai

“Upon learning of the passing of Thiru K. Bhagyaraj, the eminent director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and music composer of Tamil cinema, who left an indelible mark through his multifaceted talents, I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow,” the statement read.

He further announced state honours for the veteran filmmaker as a mark of respect.

The statement highlighted Bhagyaraj’s unique storytelling style, humor-driven performances, and portrayal of rural life and family relationships, noting that his works have left a lasting impact on audiences.

“His contributions to the Tamil film world are immeasurable. Each of his creations will remain timeless, reflecting both entertainment and strong social values. His demise is an irreparable loss to Tamil cinema,” it added.

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Vijay also extended his condolences to Bhagyaraj’s family, friends, colleagues, and fans, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

K Bhagyaraj Death: Tributes Pour In

According to an IANS report, Bhagyaraj complained of chest pain early in the morning and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His passing came just 17 days after the death of his mentor, K. Bharathirajaa, a legendary filmmaker and trendsetter of Tamil cinema.

Following his demise, members of the film industry paid heartfelt tributes to the veteran filmmaker.

Telugu actor Venkatesh, among the first to express condolences, wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Bhagyaraj Sir. His work transcended languages and touched millions of hearts… Indian cinema has lost one of its finest filmmakers.”

Director M. Rajesh described him as a legend whose storytelling, humour, and screenwriting inspired generations of filmmakers.

K Bhagyaraj’s Legacy

Born in Tamil Nadu on January 7, 1953, K. Bhagyaraj worked in over 75 films, many of which became major hits.

A trendsetter in Tamil cinema, he was known for his strong scriptwriting and direction, blending humour with social themes that appealed to audiences across classes.

Some of his notable films include Andha 7 Naatkal, Mundhaanai Mudichu, Thooral Ninnu Pochu, Darling Darling Darling, Idhu Namma Aalu, Indru Poi Naalai Vaa, Mouna Geethangal, and Rudra. Several of these were remade or dubbed across multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya.

He also contributed as a writer for Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, directed by his mentor Bharathirajaa and starring Kamal Haasan. The film was later remade in Hindi as Aakhree Rasta, directed by Bhagyaraj himself and starring Amitabh Bachchan.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did K. Bhagyaraj pass away?

Veteran filmmaker and actor K. Bhagyaraj passed away at the age of 73 after suffering a major cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

What special recognition will K. Bhagyaraj receive?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay announced that K. Bhagyaraj will be accorded state honours at his final rites. This is a mark of respect for his immense contributions to Tamil cinema.

What was K. Bhagyaraj's legacy in Tamil cinema?

K. Bhagyaraj was a towering figure known for his unique storytelling and humor-driven performances. His works, blending entertainment and social values, left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema.

Who are K. Bhagyaraj's surviving family members?

K. Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, Poornima Bhagyaraj, his son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, and his daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
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Vijay K Bhagyaraj
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