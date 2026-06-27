Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj passed away at 73.

Chief Minister Vijay announced state honours for his funeral.

Vijay expressed deep sorrow, praising Bhagyaraj's unique storytelling.

His films blended humor with social themes, influencing many.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay paid heartfelt tribute to veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj, announcing that he will be accorded state honours at his final rites. Bhagyaraj, 73, passed away after suffering a major cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife, Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

CM Vijay and Rajinikanth also arrived at his residence in Chennai to pay their last respects. His mortal remains were brought to his residence at around 2 pm.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Veteran actor Rajinikanth arrives to pay his respects to popular actor and director K Bhagyaraj, who passed away today.



The mortal remains of the veteran Tamil filmmaker were brought to his residence in Chennai a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/jkMd8Huled — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2026

Vijay Announces State Honours For K Bhagyaraj

In an official statement translated from Tamil, Vijay expressed deep grief over the passing of the acclaimed filmmaker, calling him a towering figure in Tamil cinema.

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“Upon learning of the passing of Thiru K. Bhagyaraj, the eminent director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and music composer of Tamil cinema, who left an indelible mark through his multifaceted talents, I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow,” the statement read.

He further announced state honours for the veteran filmmaker as a mark of respect.

The statement highlighted Bhagyaraj’s unique storytelling style, humor-driven performances, and portrayal of rural life and family relationships, noting that his works have left a lasting impact on audiences.

“His contributions to the Tamil film world are immeasurable. Each of his creations will remain timeless, reflecting both entertainment and strong social values. His demise is an irreparable loss to Tamil cinema,” it added.

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Vijay also extended his condolences to Bhagyaraj’s family, friends, colleagues, and fans, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

K Bhagyaraj Death: Tributes Pour In

According to an IANS report, Bhagyaraj complained of chest pain early in the morning and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His passing came just 17 days after the death of his mentor, K. Bharathirajaa, a legendary filmmaker and trendsetter of Tamil cinema.

Following his demise, members of the film industry paid heartfelt tributes to the veteran filmmaker.

Telugu actor Venkatesh, among the first to express condolences, wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Bhagyaraj Sir. His work transcended languages and touched millions of hearts… Indian cinema has lost one of its finest filmmakers.”

Director M. Rajesh described him as a legend whose storytelling, humour, and screenwriting inspired generations of filmmakers.

K Bhagyaraj’s Legacy

Born in Tamil Nadu on January 7, 1953, K. Bhagyaraj worked in over 75 films, many of which became major hits.

A trendsetter in Tamil cinema, he was known for his strong scriptwriting and direction, blending humour with social themes that appealed to audiences across classes.

Some of his notable films include Andha 7 Naatkal, Mundhaanai Mudichu, Thooral Ninnu Pochu, Darling Darling Darling, Idhu Namma Aalu, Indru Poi Naalai Vaa, Mouna Geethangal, and Rudra. Several of these were remade or dubbed across multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Oriya.

He also contributed as a writer for Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, directed by his mentor Bharathirajaa and starring Kamal Haasan. The film was later remade in Hindi as Aakhree Rasta, directed by Bhagyaraj himself and starring Amitabh Bachchan.