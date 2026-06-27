Suniel Shetty Says 15-Month-Old Granddaughter ‘Worships’ PM Modi; Offers Laddus To His Photo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Suniel Shetty revealed granddaughter worships PM Modi daily.

Shetty explained, nobody taught the 15-month-old this ritual.

He expressed deep personal admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shetty's comments sparked varied, divided reactions among social media users.

Suniel Shetty, in a recent interview, said something that has the Internet divided. The actor said that her 15-year-old granddaughter “worships” PM Narendra Modi and even offers laddus to his picture. He clarified that no one had taught or instructed her to do so. According to Shetty, the toddler began the ritual on her own after her nanny pointed out PM Modi's picture to her at an airport.

Suniel Shetty’s Granddaughter ‘Worships’ PM Modi

The 64-year-old was talking about PM Modi when he made the revelation. “I’ve always said I am a huge fan of his. I’m not talking about a political party; I am talking about a leader. If a leader excites me, it excites me. As much as I love my country, I love that man. There is something about him,” he said.

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Shetty added, “You won’t believe it - my 15-year-old daughter every morning… and someone had told her about Modi ji. One photograph her nanny showed it to her at the airport. She has a Sai Baba book in which there is a picture of Modi ji. She opens the book every morning, says ‘Modi ji, Modi ji,’ goes to the Ganpati idol, brings laddus from there, and offers them to him.”

He added that no one in the family had asked or instructed her to do so. “There is something. There must be something. And she is not the only child. Nobody said a word about him or anything. She just says ‘Modi ji,’” he said, before asking, “So what is it?”

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The actor further added that there is something “magical about him”.

Sunil Shetty revealed that his 15‑month‑old granddaughter has a picture of Narendra Modi in a book next to Sai Baba. She performs Modi’s pooja, even offering laddus to his photo from a Ganesh Ji mandir because he is seen as divine. This shows just how far Bollywood has fallen pic.twitter.com/wTxfc5OdGa — r (@bekhayalime) June 26, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

“I think he got carried away,” said one social media user.

Another added, “Shame on you, Sunil Shetty. All this for what? An award? Or a Loksabha ticket?”

“What nonsense, a 15-month-old child doesn't speak,” commented a third.

A fourth said, “This shows just how far Bollywood has fallen.”