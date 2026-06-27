Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suniel Shetty's interview clip sparked Ranveer Singh comparisons.

Shetty dramatically recounted an unexpected meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

Ranveer Singh's past dramatic anecdotes about actresses resurfaced.

Social media users reacted, some speculating political intent.

An interview clip of Suniel Shetty has taken over social media timelines, pulling the actor back into online discussion. In the video, he recalls his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but what has truly caught public attention is the dramatic way the moment is narrated, prompting users to draw comparisons with Ranveer Singh’s widely discussed storytelling style from past celebrity interviews.

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Interview Clip Brings Suniel Shetty Into Spotlight

The buzz comes at a time when Suniel Shetty has already been under social media scrutiny for recent remarks involving his granddaughter and PM Narendra Modi. Amid this backdrop, users on social platforms began circulating a part of the video where the actor recounts his interaction with the Prime Minister during a visit to Ahmedabad.

No way! Suniel Shetty used the same story to describe his first meeting with Narendra Modi as Ranveer Singh did when narrating his first encounter with Anushka Sharma. It’s hilarious. https://t.co/DkId0vP6Jr pic.twitter.com/zqXDMKfIgi — r (@bekhayalime) June 26, 2026

'Shetty Ji Boliye'

In the viral clip, Suniel Shetty describes how the meeting unfolded in an unexpected way.

He said, "The magic for me started when I met him first in Ahmedabad. I had gone for some work and 11 o'clock was the time. There was this door and I didn't realise there was another door there. I was waiting and the door opened."

He went on to add that he was momentarily unsure how to respond when addressed directly, saying, "I didn't know how to react."

Reflecting further on the interaction, he shared, "After the meeting was done and people left, he spoke to me about life and a few things."

Social Media Draws Ranveer Singh Comparison

As the clip spread, users began pointing out similarities between Suniel Shetty’s narrative style and Ranveer Singh’s well-known way of recounting personal stories on shows like Koffee With Karan.

One user commented, "No way! Suniel Shetty used the same story to describe his first meeting with Narendra Modi as Ranveer Singh did when narrating his first encounter with Anushka Sharma. It’s hilarious."

The comparison quickly gained momentum, with viewers noting the dramatic pacing and visual detailing in both accounts.

Ranveer Singh's Past Anecdotes Resurface

In one widely circulated segment from an earlier episode, Ranveer described his first interaction with Anushka Sharma during the shoot and promotions of Band Baaja Baaraat. He spoke in vivid detail about the atmosphere, the setting at YRF’s office, and the moment she walked in, framing it as a deeply memorable and almost cinematic experience.

Years later, a similar narrative resurfaced from his appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, where he recounted meeting Deepika Padukone at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s residence during the Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela script reading. Fans quickly noticed that the structure of both stories followed a familiar pattern, describing grand entrances, heavy doors opening, a rush of atmosphere, and a moment of instant emotional impact.

What caught viewers’ attention was not just the romantic tone of both anecdotes, but the near-identical storytelling rhythm. In both cases, Ranveer built up the scene with detailed visual imagery before revealing how profoundly he was struck by the actress entering the room.

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Users Flood Social Media With Reactions

As Suniel Shetty’s clip continued circulating, reactions ranged from amusement to criticism.

Some users joked about the narration style, while others speculated about intent and interpretation. One user remarked, "He wants to enter politics. Buttering up Modi ji is the only way."

Another wrote, "same scripts everywhere."

A different comment read, "Bro proved his citizenship."

Meanwhile, one user offered a lighter take, saying, "acting on point full marks to that."