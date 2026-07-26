Katy Perry criticized the White House for using her song 'Firework' without permission.
Katy Perry Says She's 'Deeply Appalled' After White House Uses 'Firework' In Iran Strikes Video
Katy Perry has criticised the White House after her hit song Firework was used in a TikTok video featuring US strikes on Iran. The singer said she never approved the use of her music.
- Katy Perry criticized White House for using her song 'Firework' without permission.
- She stressed the song's message of hope, not military endorsement.
- Perry never approved its use, violating her song's intended meaning.
Singer Katy Perry has publicly criticised the White House after her 2010 hit Firework was used in a TikTok video featuring footage of US military strikes on Iran. The Grammy-nominated artist said she had not been asked for permission and described the use of the song as completely at odds with the message it was originally written to convey.
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Katy Perry Says She Never Approved The Song's Use
According to reports, a TikTok video posted by the White House earlier this week paired footage of US military strikes on Iran with Perry's chart-topping anthem Firework. The video quickly attracted attention online, prompting the singer to respond publicly.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Perry made it clear that she had no involvement in the decision.
“I am deeply appalled and angry to see ‘Firework’ used on the White House TikTok as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it”.
I am deeply appalled and angry to see “Firework” used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it.— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 25, 2026
I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and…
Singer Says The Track's Original Message Was Misrepresented
Perry explained that Firework was created to inspire people facing personal struggles and to encourage hope, healing and confidence. She said using the song alongside scenes of military action contradicted everything it was intended to represent.
“I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponised to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for”.
Katy Perry criticou Governo dos Estados Unidos por usar 'Firework' em vídeo sobre ataques militares.— José Norberto Flesch (@jnflesch) July 25, 2026
Cantora diz que canção é sobre esperança e cura, e não autorizou que governo dos EUA utilizasse o sucesso, o que chamou de 'completa violação'.pic.twitter.com/ihcPChBW35
'Firework' Was Previously Performed At Joe Biden's Inauguration
The singer previously performed Firework outside the Lincoln Memorial during the televised celebrations marking Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021.
Her response also places her among several musicians who have objected to the Trump administration's use of their music in social media content.
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Ariana Grande Also Objected To Use Of Her Music
Last month, Ariana Grande also criticised the President after her song Bye was featured in a TikTok video promoting US immigration arrests. The clip showed ICE agents detaining and handcuffing people while her song played in the background.
The video's caption stated, “Bye-bye. President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history”.
Grande responded in a comment that was later deleted, writing, “Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. F*** ICE”.
(With inputs from IANS)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Katy Perry criticize the White House?
Did Katy Perry approve the use of her song by the White House?
No, Katy Perry publicly stated she was not asked for permission and did not approve the White House's use of the song.
What was the original message of Katy Perry's song?
Perry wrote the song as an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments
Have other artists objected to their music being used by administrations?
Yes, Ariana Grande also criticized the President after her song.