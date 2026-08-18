Bihar Transfers Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha After AK-47 Controversy During Student Protest

The Bihar government has transferred Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha following the controversy over the use of an AK-47 by a police constable during student protests in the district on July 25.

Jha has been transferred, but no fresh posting has been assigned to him yet.

Constable Suspended After Rifle Use

The police constable who fired the AK-47 during the protest has already been suspended.

However, officers who were in charge of Siwan when the incident took place have not yet been given fresh postings.

The development comes amid the controversy surrounding the use of the rifle during the student protests in the district.