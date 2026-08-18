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English NewsNewsIndiaBihar Transfers Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha After AK-47 Controversy During Student Protest

Bihar Transfers Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha After AK-47 Controversy During Student Protest

The police constable who fired the AK-47 during the protest has already been suspended.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 04:52 PM (IST)

The Bihar government has transferred Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha following the controversy over the use of an AK-47 by a police constable during student protests in the district on July 25.

Jha has been transferred, but no fresh posting has been assigned to him yet.

Constable Suspended After Rifle Use

The police constable who fired the AK-47 during the protest has already been suspended.

However, officers who were in charge of Siwan when the incident took place have not yet been given fresh postings.

The development comes amid the controversy surrounding the use of the rifle during the student protests in the district.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Student Protest AK-47 Controversy Bihar Transfers Siwan SP Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha
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