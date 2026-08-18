Maharashtra School Principal Suspended After CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP's public warning prompted the principal's suspension this week.

A school principal in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district has been suspended after allegedly coming to school after drinking alcohol, following complaints from villagers. The action came after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) raised the issue and warned that it would launch a protest if the principal was not removed. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said villagers had complained about the principal five times, but no action had been taken until the issue was publicly raised by the organisation.

Principal suspended

The case concerns a school in Limbala village, where residents had reportedly submitted five written complaints to the authorities about the principal. According to Dipke, officials had not taken action despite the repeated complaints.

Dipke said the CJP raised the issue on Saturday and warned that it would stage a protest if the principal was not removed.

He said the principal was suspended on Monday morning following the warning.

In a post on X, Dipke described the move as the “first big victory” for the villagers of Limbala in Hingoli district.

First big victory for the villagers of Limbala in Hingoli district.



The alcoholic principal has been suspended.



I would like to dedicate this win to Abdul and his father. As Abdul said yesterday- “Ab rukna nahi hai, school theek karke hi rahenge”#SchoolThikKaro pic.twitter.com/UbP1XSdh83 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 18, 2026

“The principal who came to school after drinking alcohol has been suspended,” Dipke wrote. “I would like to dedicate this win to Abdul and his father.”

‘School Theek Karke Hi Rahenge’

Dipke also said the campaign would not stop until the school was improved.“As Abdul said yesterday-‘Ab rukna nahi hai, school theek karke hi rahenge’,” Dipke wrote.

The CJP is currently running its ‘School Theek Karo’ campaign across the country.

Dipke said the action against the principal followed the villagers’ repeated complaints and the CJP’s decision to publicly raise the issue.