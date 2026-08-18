India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsMaharashtra School Principal Suspended After CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Protest

Maharashtra School Principal Suspended After CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Protest

A Maharashtra school principal has been suspended after allegedly turning up to school after drinking alcohol, following repeated complaints from villagers and intervention by CJP.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP's public warning prompted the principal's suspension this week.

A school principal in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district has been suspended after allegedly coming to school after drinking alcohol, following complaints from villagers. The action came after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) raised the issue and warned that it would launch a protest if the principal was not removed. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said villagers had complained about the principal five times, but no action had been taken until the issue was publicly raised by the organisation.

Principal suspended

The case concerns a school in Limbala village, where residents had reportedly submitted five written complaints to the authorities about the principal. According to Dipke, officials had not taken action despite the repeated complaints.

Dipke said the CJP raised the issue on Saturday and warned that it would stage a protest if the principal was not removed.

He said the principal was suspended on Monday morning following the warning.

In a post on X, Dipke described the move as the “first big victory” for the villagers of Limbala in Hingoli district.

“The principal who came to school after drinking alcohol has been suspended,” Dipke wrote. “I would like to dedicate this win to Abdul and his father.”

‘School Theek Karke Hi Rahenge’

Dipke also said the campaign would not stop until the school was improved.“As Abdul said yesterday-‘Ab rukna nahi hai, school theek karke hi rahenge’,” Dipke wrote.

The CJP is currently running its ‘School Theek Karo’ campaign across the country.

Dipke said the action against the principal followed the villagers’ repeated complaints and the CJP’s decision to publicly raise the issue.

Before You Go

BREAKING NEWS: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra Get Clean Chit in Ram Temple Donation Case

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Aug 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Maharashtra School Principal Suspended After CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Protest
Maharashtra School Principal Suspended After CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Protest
News
Tata Sons AGM Postponed For First Time In 100 Years Over Quorum Crisis: Here's Why
Tata Sons AGM Postponed For First Time In 100 Years Over Quorum Crisis: Here's Why
Cities
'History-Sheeters Hijacked Protest': Delhi Police Defend July 20 Force In Supreme Court
'History-Sheeters Hijacked Protest': Delhi Police Defend July 20 Force In Supreme Court
World
US Tourist Dies After Being Struck By Lightning While Hiking Italy's Mount Etna
US Tourist Dies After Being Struck By Lightning While Hiking Italy's Mount Etna
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra Get Clean Chit in Ram Temple Donation Case
POLITICAL ROW: Vande Mataram Controversy Intensifies After Congress Sings Only Two Verses
BIG CONTROVERSY: Naxalism Victims Question Leaders Calling Themselves ‘Ideological Naxals’
Breaking News: Delhi Police Tells Supreme Court No Excessive Force Used During July 20 Student Protest
Breaking: Ram Temple Donation Theft SIT Report Gives Clean Chit to Champat Rai, Anil Mishra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget