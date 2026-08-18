Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Writer Nimish Dubey shared childhood emotional connection to a song.

Pawan Khera shared personal renewed association after sister's death.

Khera linked song's emotional weight with various grief traditions.

The timeless song Main Shayar Badnaam from the 1973 film Namak Haraam has prompted an emotional exchange on social media. Congress leader Pawan Khera retweeted a post by writer and editor Nimish Dubey, who shared a video featuring Rajesh Khanna from the film. Dubey recalled watching the song as a child and described how strongly it affected him then and continues to do so. Khera added his own association with the song, recalling a difficult period while clearing his late sister’s Mumbai flat. He also connected its emotional quality with expressions of grief and the Shia tradition of Soz Khwani.

Nimish Dubey Recalls Watching The Song As A Child

Nimish Dubey shared a video of Rajesh Khanna from Namak Haraam and opened up about his longstanding emotional connection with ‘Main Shayar Badnaam’. Recalling the first time he heard the song as an eight-year-old, Dubey wrote, “I was barely eight when I saw this for the first time. And I cried so loudly that mum had to take me out. I still do. Not loudly, though. Has death ever sounded so sadly poetic?”

I had a renewed association with this song five years ago. I was clearing my sister’s flat in Mumbai, a few months after she passed away. This song was playing in the adjacent flat. It is like a lullaby sung by death herself, where grief expresses itself unabashedly. The closest… https://t.co/eyAHhaOT2B — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) August 18, 2026

Dubey is a writer and editor who writes about technology and books, and has worked with publications.

Pawan Khera Shares His Personal Connection

Pawan Khera retweeted Dubey’s post and shared a personal memory that gave the song another layer of meaning. Khera recalled hearing ‘Main Shayar Badnaam’ while clearing his sister’s flat in Mumbai several months after her death. He wrote, “I had a renewed association with this song five years ago. I was clearing my sister’s flat in Mumbai, a few months after she passed away. This song was playing in the adjacent flat. It is like a lullaby sung by death herself, where grief expresses itself unabashedly.”

Khera compared the emotional weight of the song with Tears in Heaven by Eric Clapton, which Clapton co-wrote following the death of his four-year-old son. He also drew a connection with Soz Khwani, describing it as a Shia tradition of expressing grief for the martyrs of Karbala through soulful musical renditions.

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The Story Behind ‘Main Shayar Badnaam’

‘Main Shayar Badnaam’ appears in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Namak Haraam, starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. The film's music was composed by RD Burman, while Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar.

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The song has remained associated with the film's emotional moments and has continued to find new listeners decades after its release. Dubey’s childhood memory and Khera’s recollection of personal loss show how the same song can acquire different meanings for listeners at different stages of life.

Decades after Namak Haraam was released, ‘Main Shayar Badnaam’ continues to resonate with listeners. The reflections shared by Nimish Dubey and Pawan Khera show how Kishore Kumar’s voice, Anand Bakshi’s words and RD Burman’s music can remain closely tied to memories of loss and grief.