8-Foot-Long Snake Spotted At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, Rescued Safely

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eight-foot non-venomous rat snake appeared at SRK's Mannat.

Snake rescuer Vicky Dubey captured, safely released the reptile.

Incident resolved safely; no harm to residents or snake.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan focuses on upcoming film King.

An unexpected visitor turned up at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home, Mannat, on August 17 when an eight-foot snake was spotted on the property. A police source said a call was made about the reptile at the actor’s Bandra West residence, following which snake rescuer Vicky Dubey was contacted. Dubey reached the bungalow and identified the snake as a Dhaman, or Indian rat snake. The reptile was non-venomous and was safely captured before being released into its natural habitat. The incident took place as Shah Rukh prepares for his next action film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Snake Spotted At Mannat

The snake was reportedly noticed in the lawn and courtyard area of Mannat, prompting the call for professional assistance. Snake rescuer Vicky Dubey arrived at the Bandra residence and found an approximately eight-foot-long Dhaman. The species, also known as the Indian rat snake, is non-venomous.

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The rescue was completed without harm to the reptile. Following the operation, Dubey reportedly informed the Forest Department Round Officer as well as the Mumbai Range Office, Thane, about the incident.

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Indian Rat Snake Released Safely

Once captured, the snake was later released into its natural habitat in accordance with forest department guidelines. Dhamans are non-venomous snakes commonly found across parts of India. Despite their size, they are generally not considered a threat to humans. Their presence around residential areas can nevertheless cause concern, particularly when they enter occupied properties.

The incident at Mannat ended without any reported injury to the residents or the snake.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film King

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming action film King, which is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The film has a notable cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat.

While the snake sighting briefly brought attention to Mannat, Shah Rukh continues to focus on his next major film project. The unusual incident at Mannat was resolved safely after the eight-foot Indian rat snake was rescued and released. No injuries were reported, and the reptile was handled according to forest department guidelines.