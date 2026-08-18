Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kashmera Shah questioned love amid ongoing family controversies.

Govinda's videos with Komal Rani sparked wife Sunita's anger.

Govinda urged Sunita to control remarks, protecting his image.

Govinda’s nephew’s wife, Kashmera Shah, has shared a cryptic post amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the actor and his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Taking to Instagram, Kashmera questioned whether true love still exists and what it looks like. She also said she was feeling “disillusioned” by reports of marriages falling apart and people cheating, adding that she needed a “reality check”.

Kashmera Shah Shares Cryptic Post

Sharing a picture of the sky with what appears to be a heart-shaped formation, Kashmera wrote, “So is this what true love looks like? Does it exist? Does anyone love someone so much that they will pay for this and make their person feel special? Where is this kind of love and who is this person?”

She added, “Feeling so disillusioned by marriages breaking and people cheating. I feel I need a reality check.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

What Is The Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Controversy?

Off late, videos of Govinda with his rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani have been going viral on social media. In one video filmed at an airport, Govinda was seen introducing Komal to the paparazzi.

When Sunita was asked about the videos, she criticised Govinda for allegedly being seen with a woman who is around their daughter’s age. She also called him Komal’s “sugar daddy” and commented on her clothes.

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“Beti ki umar ki ladki ko lekar ghoom raha hai, sharam toh aana chahiye thoda isko,” Sunita told the paparazzi. She added, “Thoda standard toh hona chahiye, tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kapde toh dhang ke peheno. Hum log ko dekho, kya style mein chalte hain.”

Sunita also said that Govinda had “lost his mind.”

Govinda Reacts To Sunita Ahuja’s Remarks

Govinda later responded to Sunita’s comments, asking her to stay within her limits. He said her remarks were damaging his public image and professional interests, particularly as he had recently started working on a new film.

“Desh ke sabhi bade kalakaron ne un sabhi ladkiyon ke saath kaam kiya hai jo youngsters rahi. Aap ek bhi kasar nahi chhod rahi hain ki main logon ke dil se utar jaun,” he said.

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He added, “Shauhrat, ijjat, daulat sab mili hui upar wale ne di hai. Iska matlab ye nahi hai ki jiske paas nahi hai, use aap zaleel karen.”

“Aap thoda sa hadd mein rahiye,” Govinda said.

The actor also criticised Sunita for using abusive language, warning that youngsters could follow her example.

“Sunita ji, aap bahut zyada maa-behen ki gaaliyan dene lagi hain. Aap jis tarah se vyavhar karengi, youngsters will follow it. Aapke hi saath log maa-behen ki gaali dene shuru kar denge. Don’t do this,” he said.

Govinda concluded, “Sasta kar diya hai ye maa-behen ka naam.”