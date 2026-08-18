‘Vulgar, Disgusting’: DMK Mouthpiece On Vijay-Trisha Salute At Independence Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Trisha's front-row seating at I-Day sparks controversy.

DMK mouthpiece criticized her presence, salute with Chief Minister.

Incident follows prior political crossfire, and Vijay's personal drama.

The DMK is clearly not amused by the Independence Day seating chart.

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who has been romantically linked to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, found herself at the centre of a political storm after taking a front-row seat at the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George in Chennai.

The DMK’s official mouthpiece, Murasoli, has taken a sharp swipe at the arrangement, questioning why Trisha was seated in the front row during the official ceremony and highlighting a moment when she and Vijay appeared to exchange salutes.

‘Why Was She In The Front Row?’

Trisha, dressed in a yellow saree and green blouse, sat alongside Vijay’s parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar.

Videos from the ceremony quickly made their way online, showing Trisha saluting Vijay as he passed by while carrying out his official duties.

The Murasoli editorial, without naming Trisha, questioned the optics of the scene and accused Vijay of compromising the dignity of the Chief Minister’s office.

The editorial claimed that even Vijay’s supporters and some TVK voters were uncomfortable with the sight of the actor sitting in the front row and saluting the Chief Minister.

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is yet to respond to the criticism.

Trisha At Centre Of Political Crossfire Again

This is not the first time Trisha has found herself dragged into Tamil Nadu’s political crossfire.

Earlier this month, DMK leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested over an alleged double-meaning remark that referred to Trisha. He was booked under several provisions, including those relating to obscene words and insulting a woman’s modesty.

The controversy erupted during a Cauvery protest when people in the crowd reportedly began chanting Trisha’s name. Udhayanidhi allegedly responded with a double-meaning remark before saying he was referring to Cauvery water.

The DMK has maintained that his remarks were misrepresented and were aimed at the government’s functioning rather than any individual.

Vijay’s Family Drama Adds To Spotlight

Trisha’s appearance also comes against the backdrop of Vijay’s marital controversy.

His wife, Sangkeetha, had earlier alleged an extramarital affair, mental cruelty and neglect in a divorce petition that she later withdrew. Vijay subsequently dismissed the development as “worthless” at a public meeting.

Trisha had also attended Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony in May, further fuelling public interest in their appearances together.

DMK Questions Vijay’s Political Confidence

Murasoli also took aim at Vijay’s political confidence, claiming that within three months of taking office, he had become concerned about whether his popularity and tenure would last.

The editorial cited Vijay’s Independence Day appeal to supporters to stay with his government, portraying it as evidence of anxiety over his political future.

At the ceremony, however, Vijay struck a more statesmanlike note, extending Independence Day greetings and paying tribute to freedom fighters.

"The dignity of Chief Minister Vijay, who hoisted the flag on Independence Day, flew in the air. Even people who voted for him could not stomach the sight of him, without any shame or embarrassment, making an actor sit in the front row and both saluting each other. It's such a person who thinks he can justify such vulgarity and disgust by doing it openly and blatantly, has today come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," the editorial, published today, which does not name the actor said.

The editorial claimed that "even Vijay's fans aren't able to accept him bringing an actor to the Independence Day celebrations and saluting her", asking "how will people react". It also claimed that even some "TVK voters were unable to accept" the scene in which the two were seen saluting.

He also said his government’s priority was to protect Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption, thanking people for giving him the opportunity to hoist the national flag at the historic Fort St George.

For now, the political temperature around Vijay, Trisha and the front-row seat remains considerably hotter than the August Chennai weather.