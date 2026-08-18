What Relief Has Pakistan SC Granted Imran Khan Amid Concerns Over His Health? | Explained

Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has welcomed the Supreme Court’s order directing a comprehensive medical examination for the former Pakistan prime minister at Shifa International Hospital. Calling the development a moment of relief after weeks of uncertainty, she said the family had become disappointed and had begun losing hope of receiving justice. However, she said they continued to put their faith in Allah and thanked the Almighty following the court’s intervention.

‘A Moment Of Relief’

Aleema welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision after it directed that Khan receive comprehensive medical care at the hospital.

She said the order had brought relief to the family following a prolonged period of uncertainty over the former premier’s health and access to appropriate medical care.

According to the information provided, Aleema said the family had grown increasingly disappointed and had lost hope that justice would be delivered.

Family Had Sought Medical Care

Khan’s family had been seeking better medical arrangements for the former prime minister, including his examination and treatment at Shifa International Hospital.

The Supreme Court directed the constitution of a medical board at the hospital to examine Khan. The board is to include specialists in cardiology, general medicine and ophthalmology, along with his personal physician, Dr Faisal Sultan.

Khan’s sister, Dr Uzma Khan, is also to be associated with the medical examination.

Earlier medical assessments had noted complaints including fluctuating blood pressure, palpitations, headaches and restlessness.

The Supreme Court also directed jail authorities to facilitate weekly meetings between Khan and his family members, as well as telephone conversations with his sons.

Also Read: Pakistan SC Orders Imran Khan’s Transfer From Jail To Hospital Amid Health Concerns

SC Cites Right To life

While issuing its directions, the Supreme Court noted that Khan’s health was at stake and referred to the right to life and access to medical facilities guaranteed under Article 9 of Pakistan’s Constitution.

Justice Shahid Waheed, who headed the three-member bench, said the order was being issued to ensure the prisoner’s health and safety.

The court also imposed restrictions on the use or public disclosure of Khan’s medical report. His family, doctors and lawyers were directed not to share the report with the media or use it for political purposes.

The case will be heard again on September 16.

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