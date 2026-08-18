‘Where Is Kuldeep Kumar?’ AAP alleges MLA Picked Up, HC Agrees To Urgent Hearing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MLA Kumar protested for sanitation worker's death compensation.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday agreed to urgently hear a habeas corpus petition alleging that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Kumar has been illegally detained.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia by senior advocate Shaadan Farasat.

The development came amid allegations by AAP leaders that Kumar, the party's Kondli MLA from East Delhi, was picked up from his residence by police personnel in plain clothes.

AAP Leaders Ask: ‘Where Is MLA Kuldeep Kumar?’

AAP leaders have taken to social media questioning the whereabouts of Kumar, alleging that there has been no information about him since he was taken away early on Tuesday morning.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Delhi Police picked up Kumar from his home at around 4 am, broke the CCTV cameras installed at the residence and took away the DVR.

“Prime Minister Modi Ji, Where is our MLA Kuldeep Kumar? At 4 AM this morning, your Delhi Police picked up Kuldeep Kumar from his home, broke the CCTV cameras, and took the DVR along with them. Your police is not telling us anything,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

“If the police can pick up an MLA from his home like this without any information or any reason, then where can the common man in this country go for help? This country will not tolerate such thuggery from you,” he added.

Senior Advocate Claims 20 Men In Plain Clothes Took MLA Away

Mentioning the matter before the court, senior advocate Shaadan Farasat submitted that around 20 men in plain clothes took Kumar away at around 4:30 am on Tuesday.

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Farasat said Kumar had been protesting since Monday over the death of a sanitation worker in his constituency and was demanding compensation for the victim's family.

According to the submissions made before the court, Kumar had been supporting protests seeking compensation for the family of Anil, a sanitation worker who was killed while on duty in Kalyanpuri. The protesters are demanding ₹1 crore in compensation and a permanent government job for one of the victim's family members.

Family Unable To Trace MLA, Court Asked To Secure Presence

Farasat told the court that Kumar's family had attempted to contact the police but had not received any information regarding his location or whereabouts.

The habeas corpus petition seeks directions to produce the MLA before the court.

Sanjeev Jha Alleges No Information On MLA's Whereabouts

AAP leader Sanjeev Jha also alleged that people in plain clothes arrived at Kumar's residence and took him away.

“The cameras at his house were smashed, and the DVR was also taken. It's afternoon now, but there's still no information on where Kuldeep ji is,” Jha said in a post on X.

Jha further claimed that he had been waiting outside the DCP Eastern Range office for over two and a half hours and had been unable to meet or speak to the DCP.

“My direct question to the Delhi Police Commissioner is—has raising one's voice for justice for Dalits now become a crime? Will a current MLA who speaks out against murder be intimidated into silence?” he said.

“This arrogance is not right. Voices cannot be suppressed by the might of police uniforms and batons,” Jha added.

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