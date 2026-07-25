Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Earns Special Power As Hina Khan, Uorfi Praise Her Game

Lock Upp Season 2 is continuing to deliver unexpected twists, shifting alliances and intense competition inside its prison-style setup. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh on Netflix, the reality show has kept viewers hooked with dramatic tasks and strategic gameplay since its premiere on June 27. The latest episode placed contestant Shreya Kalra in the spotlight after she impressed with a task that earned praise from Hina Khan and Uorfi. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde remained at the centre of conversations as rivalries and alliances continued to evolve, making the competition even more unpredictable for both contestants and viewers alike.

Shreya Kalra's Winning Moment

A key task changed the mood inside the house after Shreya Kalra completed her challenge, earning appreciation from fellow contestants and guests Hina Khan and Uorfi.

Reacting to her performance, Hina said, "Shreya, you're too good." Uorfi also applauded her efforts, while the house acknowledged her strong gameplay. As a reward, Shreya received a special advantage that allowed her to influence the game's next stage by blocking the contestants' selection process, adding another strategic layer to the competition.

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House Dynamics Shift Again

The episode also focused on discussions surrounding access cards and whether contestants had missed important clues during the task. Shivangi Joshi admitted she noticed something unusual but did not realise its significance at the time, allowing the twist to unfold. The hosts explained that Shreya's reward could directly impact the decisions of other contestants, forcing them to rethink their strategies ahead of the next round. The unexpected development left several inmates visibly surprised.

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Shilpa Shinde Continues To Make Headlines

While Shreya emerged as the episode's standout performer, Shilpa Shinde continued to dominate conversations inside and outside the house. Since entering the show, she has remained vocal about house equations and existing alliances, keeping viewers invested in every episode. With new powers, shifting loyalties and unexpected turns, Lock Upp Season 2 continues to raise the stakes as contestants fight to stay in the game.

As the competition grows tougher, every task is proving to be a turning point. Shreya Kalra's latest victory has altered the game's balance, while Shilpa Shinde's outspoken presence ensures there's never a quiet moment inside the Lock Upp house.