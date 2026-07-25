India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Earns Special Power As Hina Khan, Uorfi Praise Her Game

Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Earns Special Power As Hina Khan, Uorfi Praise Her Game

Lock Upp Season 2 witnessed another dramatic twist as Shreya Kalra earned a game-changing power after excelling in a task. Praised by Hina Khan and Uorfi, her performance shifted house dynamics, while Shilpa Shinde continued to spark conversations with her bold gameplay.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 09:41 PM (IST)

Lock Upp Season 2 is continuing to deliver unexpected twists, shifting alliances and intense competition inside its prison-style setup. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh on Netflix, the reality show has kept viewers hooked with dramatic tasks and strategic gameplay since its premiere on June 27. The latest episode placed contestant Shreya Kalra in the spotlight after she impressed with a task that earned praise from Hina Khan and Uorfi. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde remained at the centre of conversations as rivalries and alliances continued to evolve, making the competition even more unpredictable for both contestants and viewers alike.

Shreya Kalra's Winning Moment

A key task changed the mood inside the house after Shreya Kalra completed her challenge, earning appreciation from fellow contestants and guests Hina Khan and Uorfi.

Reacting to her performance, Hina said, "Shreya, you're too good." Uorfi also applauded her efforts, while the house acknowledged her strong gameplay. As a reward, Shreya received a special advantage that allowed her to influence the game's next stage by blocking the contestants' selection process, adding another strategic layer to the competition.

ALSO READ | 'Gen Z...how do I become you?' Sonu Sood's Viral Post Leaves Fans In Splits

House Dynamics Shift Again

The episode also focused on discussions surrounding access cards and whether contestants had missed important clues during the task. Shivangi Joshi admitted she noticed something unusual but did not realise its significance at the time, allowing the twist to unfold. The hosts explained that Shreya's reward could directly impact the decisions of other contestants, forcing them to rethink their strategies ahead of the next round. The unexpected development left several inmates visibly surprised.

ALSO READ | ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma To Arjun Kapoor: Stars Seen Across Mumbai

Shilpa Shinde Continues To Make Headlines

While Shreya emerged as the episode's standout performer, Shilpa Shinde continued to dominate conversations inside and outside the house. Since entering the show, she has remained vocal about house equations and existing alliances, keeping viewers invested in every episode. With new powers, shifting loyalties and unexpected turns, Lock Upp Season 2 continues to raise the stakes as contestants fight to stay in the game.

As the competition grows tougher, every task is proving to be a turning point. Shreya Kalra's latest victory has altered the game's balance, while Shilpa Shinde's outspoken presence ensures there's never a quiet moment inside the Lock Upp house.

 

 

 

 

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 25 Jul 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shinde Farah Khan Riteish Deshmukh Reality Show Hina Khan Netflix Shreya Kalra Uorfi Lock Upp Season 2 Lock Upp Task
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Earns Special Power As Hina Khan, Uorfi Praise Her Game
Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra Earns Special Power As Hina Khan, Uorfi Praise Her Game
Celebrities
'Gen Z...how do I become you?' Sonu Sood's Viral Post Leaves Fans In Splits
'Gen Z...how do I become you?' Sonu Sood's Viral Post Leaves Fans In Splits
Celebrities
Quote Of The Day | Will Smith Explains Why Bold Dreams Beat Realistic Thinking
Quote Of The Day | Will Smith Explains Why Bold Dreams Beat Realistic Thinking
Celebrities
Vivek Oberoi Reacts To The Formation Of CJP, Says 'Abhineta Hu, Neta Nahi'
Vivek Oberoi Reacts To The Formation Of CJP, Says 'Abhineta Hu, Neta Nahi'
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe
Delhi Metro Update: Entry and Exit Shut at 18 Stations Amid Student Protest
Student Protest: Delhi Tightens Security at Jantar Mantar as Weekend Crowd Expected
Education Crisis: Rahul Gandhi Calls for Dharmendra Pradhan’s Removal, Accountability and PM Modi’s Apology
Delhi Police Action: Delhi Police Identifies Over 2,000 Suspected Miscreants Amid Jantar Mantar Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget