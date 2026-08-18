Nagpur School Bomb Threat: Over 12 Schools Get Threat Emails, Police Declare Them Hoax

Nagpur: More than a dozen schools in Maharashtra's Nagpur received bomb threat emails early Tuesday morning, prompting police to launch searches across the affected institutions. Officials later confirmed that no suspicious items or explosives were found.

Police are treating the threat as a hoax. The email, reportedly sent from a Gmail account, claimed that explosions would take place at several schools on August 31.

Police Launch Search Operation After Threat Emails

Following the alert, Nagpur Police quickly deployed multiple teams to the schools named in the email. Officers carried out detailed searches of the premises but found no explosive devices or other suspicious objects.

According to officials, the email claimed that explosions would take place at schools at 1.11 pm on August 31. It further alleged that courts would be targeted at 2.11 pm, followed by offices at 3 pm.

The message also reportedly included references to Khalistan, the RSS, BJP and several political leaders, police said.

A senior police officer said an investigation is underway to identify the source of the email and trace the person responsible. An offence will also be registered in connection with the threat.

Authorities have urged people not to panic while the investigation continues.

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