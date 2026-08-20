Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2, Toxic vie for screens.

Awarapan 2 demands exclusivity; others also seek slots.

Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol disagreed on Batwara's OTT rights.

Awarapan 2 vastly outperforms Batwara 1947 at the box office.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947: Distributors of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 are at odds over screen allocation in theatres, and the situation has become even more complicated with Yash’s much-awaited Toxic set to release soon. With all three films competing for screens, the question is whether single-screen theatres can accommodate the demands of all three.

Why Has The Dispute Escalated?

The dispute is reportedly over screen sharing. Distributors of Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 have asked several single-screen cinemas to allocate at least one show to the film from August 21. However, theatre owners are reportedly concerned about the lack of audience demand for Batwara 1947 and want to prioritise Awarapan 2, which is currently drawing stronger footfalls.

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With demand for Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 on the rise, theatre owners want to dedicate more, if not all, shows to the film. However, distributors of Awarapan 2 are reportedly demanding that single-screen theatres run only their film across all shows until August 27.

But there is another hurdle. Yash’s Toxic is scheduled to release on August 26, and its distributors are also seeking maximum screens for the film.

This has put single-screen theatre owners in a difficult position as they try to balance the demands of all three films.

Clash Between Aamir Khan And Sunny Deol

The screen-sharing dispute isn’t the only issue surrounding Batwara 1947. There has also reportedly been a disagreement between Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol over the film’s OTT rights.

According to a Filmfare report, an OTT platform had offered more than Rs 60 crore for the digital rights of Batwara 1947. However, Aamir Khan reportedly turned down the offer at a time when he was preparing for the release of his other film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

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Reports suggest that Aamir wanted to experiment with digital distribution and planned to release the film on YouTube through a pay-per-view or video-on-demand model. This reportedly led him to reject the OTT offer.

Aamir and Sunny had reportedly agreed that Sunny would receive 50 per cent of the film’s profits. Aamir’s decision to turn down the OTT deal allegedly resulted in a financial setback for Sunny and led to friction between them.

‘Batwara 1947’ vs ‘Awarapan 2’

Batwara 1947 opened with Rs 5.75 crore on August 14, followed by Rs 13.50 crore on its second day and Rs 7.25 crore on its third day. In six days, the film has earned around Rs 32 crore nett at the Indian box office, while its reported budget is around Rs 120 crore. Worldwide, the film has collected Rs 45.42 crore.

Awarapan 2, meanwhile, opened much stronger, collecting Rs 22 crore on its first day, Rs 33.75 crore on its second day and Rs 26 crore on its third day. The film has now earned Rs 109.01 crore nett in India, with its worldwide collection standing at Rs 153.59 crore. Emraan Hashmi’s film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 45 crore.