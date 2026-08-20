Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govinda's wife, Sunita, criticized his public appearance with a younger co-star.

Actress Poonam Pandey strongly defended Govinda, supporting him against this criticism.

The controversy arose after Govinda introduced co-star Komal publicly.

Sunita had recently withdrawn her 2024 divorce petition against Govinda.

Govinda has found support from actress and model Poonam Pandey after his wife Sunita Ahuja made pointed comments about the actor being seen with his upcoming film's younger co-star. Poonam strongly defended the veteran actor, saying she would support him rather than those criticising him. The remarks come days after Sunita withdrew her 2024 divorce petition against Govinda.

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Poonam Pandey Comes Out In Support Of Govinda

Poonam Pandey reacted strongly when asked about Sunita Ahuja's recent comments. She praised Govinda as a major star and made it clear that she stood firmly behind him.

She said, “Itne achhe patidev mile hain tumhe, Govinda mile hain, tumko pata nahi tha ki kitne bade star hain woh, pehle se nahi pata tha, main Govinda sir ko 100 pratishat support karti hoon. Jo gaali de rahe hain unhe thodi na support karungi.”

Poonam was then asked about Sunita's claim that Govinda was being seen with a woman who was around the age of their daughter. Responding to the criticism, she questioned the basis of the allegation. Pointing out that the actor had simply been seen with someone at the airport, she said, “Peeth peeche thodi na ghoom rahe the, jahan par bhi gaye kisi ke saath airport par the. Seedhi si baat hai.”

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How Did The Controversy Began?

The controversy began after Govinda was recently seen at an airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar, the actress who is set to appear alongside him in his upcoming film. Govinda even introduced Komal to the paparazzi during the appearance.

Komal has since been described in reports as Govinda's rumoured girlfriend. However, neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly responded to the speculation or confirmed the nature of their relationship.

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What Did Sunita Ahuja Say About Govinda?

Sunita Ahuja had earlier taken a dig at Govinda when paparazzi asked her about the actor promoting his upcoming film with Komal. Her response focused on the age difference between the actor and his co-star and also criticised her appearance.

Sunita said, “Picture banna bhi toh chahiye? Promotion hota hai picture banne ke baad, kya bolne ka... Beti ki umar ki ladki ko le lekar ghoom raha hai, sharam toh aani chahiye thoda isko, koi standard toh hona chahiye. Tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai, kam se kam kapda toh dhang ka pehno. Hum log ko dekho, kya style mein chalte hain. Very bad.”