Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Orry defended Gaurav Khanna, accusing Akanksha of exploiting his fame.

Orry dismissed Shagun's bullying claims, citing his KKK15 filming experience.

Shagun Sharma previously alleged Gaurav bullied her, singling her out.

Akanksha claimed divorce; Gaurav later clarified their legal marriage status.

Orry has come out in support of Gaurav Khanna amid the growing controversy involving the actor, his estranged wife Akanksha Chamola and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 co-contestant Shagun Sharma. Responding to an Instagram post about comments made by Akanksha and Shagun, Orry accused Akanksha of using Gaurav’s name for attention and branded her a “real snake”. He also addressed Shagun’s allegations about Gaurav, drawing on his own experience of working alongside the actor on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in Cape Town.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Sharmila Tagore's Vande Mataram Remarks, Says ‘Come Out Of Hindu Muslim Mindset’

Orry Defends Gaurav Khanna While Taking Aim At Akanksha Chamola

The latest exchange follows an Instagram post that shows the remarks reportedly made by Akanksha Chamola and Shagun Sharma about Gaurav Khanna. The post also pointed out that both actors are represented by the same talent agency.

Orry responded by sharing his own perspective on Gaurav, whom he spent time with while filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He claimed Akanksha was damaging the actor’s reputation while benefiting from his popularity.

In his comment, Orry said, “She is just blackening his good name and milking his fame for her own views no one knows who she is I dint even know he was married and we shared a vanity together for a month in Capetown during KKK filming this is complete shameless behavior to test and take advantage of a good man this girl is a real snake in the grass and as for shagun I am pretty sure I bullied her more during KKK and we are still good friends it’s just fun to bully her cause she gives good reactions and we needed entertainment.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@theglitzmedia)

What Did Shagun Say About Gaurav Khanna

Shagun Sharma had previously opened up about her experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in an interview with Filmygyan. She said Gaurav was someone she would not want to meet again and alleged that he repeatedly singled her out during tasks.

She said, “He bullied me a lot. For example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most. He would say, ‘She gives up’, ‘She is weak’, and ‘Don’t do this’.”

Shagun also said reality television can bring out a different side of people, adding that she could not say whether Gaurav behaves the same way away from the show.

ALSO READ: Rejected Rs 18 LPA Job To Chase UPSC Dream, IIT Bombay Topper Yogesh Sahu Gets Stuck On Rs 1 Crore KBC Question

Akanksha Chamola And Gaurav Khanna’s Marriage

The controversy comes after Akanksha spoke openly about her marriage to Gaurav during Lock Upp Season 2. She said the couple were getting divorced and had been living separately for a year.

Akanksha and Gaurav married on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur after reportedly meeting during an audition and falling in love. During the reality show, Akanksha also spoke about her sexuality and revealed that she had been bisexual before her marriage.

Gaurav later appeared on Lock Upp to support Akanksha and clarified that the two were still legally married and had not filed for divorce at that point.