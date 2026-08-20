Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor might play dual Shiva, Dev roles.

Deepika Padukone in talks for pivotal Amrita role.

Alia Bhatt is expected to reprise her character Isha.

Filming Brahmastra 2 set to begin in April 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor is set to return to Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy universe with Brahmastra 2, and the sequel could bring several major developments to the franchise. According to a Pinkvilla report, the actor may take on a double role as Shiva and Dev, while Alia Bhatt is expected to reprise her character Isha. There is also speculation that Deepika Padukone is being approached for the role of Amrita.

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Brahmastra 2 Shooting Expected To Begin In April 2027

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in the spotlight for Ramayana, in which he will play Lord Ram. After completing work on Ramayana Part 2, the actor is expected to move on to Brahmastra 2.

According to the Pinkvilla report, Ranbir could finish shooting for Ramayana Part 2 by January 2027 and begin work on Brahmastra 2 in April that year. Ayan Mukerji has already started preparations for the sequel, while work on its script and pre-production is reportedly moving ahead.

Ranbir Kapoor Set For A Double Role?

One of the biggest talking points around Brahmastra 2 is Ranbir Kapoor’s reported dual role. The actor is expected to portray both Shiva and Dev in the sequel.

Ranbir first played Shiva in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, released in 2022. Taking on two characters in the follow-up would therefore mark a significant challenge for the actor as the story expands.

Alia Bhatt To Return As Isha

Alia Bhatt is also expected to be back in Brahmastra 2 as Isha. Her pairing with Ranbir was well received in the first film, and the sequel will bring the two actors together on screen again.

With Ranbir returning as Shiva and the story reportedly exploring his connection with Dev, expectations are already high among fans of the franchise.

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Deepika Padukone In Talks For Amrita

Deepika Padukone could be another major addition to the cast. According to the report, the makers are in discussions with the actress for the role of Amrita.

Ayan Mukerji is said to be looking for an actress who can bring strength to the character. However, there has been no official announcement confirming Deepika’s inclusion in Brahmastra 2 yet.

Ayan Mukerji Plans A Bigger Astraverse

With Brahmastra 2, Ayan Mukerji is expected to take the Astraverse forward on a much larger scale. The franchise blends elements of Indian mythology with a modern fantasy setting.

The sequel is reportedly being planned on an even bigger scale than the first instalment, with the makers aiming for a more expansive visual experience.

About Brahmastra

The first Brahmastra featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo appearance in the film.

According to Sacnilk’s early trend report, Brahmastra earned Rs 431 crore worldwide. The film is available to stream on Jio Hotstar.