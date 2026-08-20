The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, featured IIT Bombay topper Yogesh Sahu, who had quit an Rs 18 LPA job to pursue his UPSC dream. Having secured Rs 50 lakh in the previous episode, the 23-year-old continued his impressive run and went on to face the 15th question for Rs 1 crore. However, with no lifelines left and unsure of the answer, he decided to quit the game.

KBC 18 Question Yogesh Sahu Couldn’t Answer

The Rs 1 crore question Amitabh Bachchan posed to Yogesh Sahu asked him to identify the horse owned by the Maharaja of Baroda that won the inaugural Indian Derby, held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse in 1943. The four options were Princess Beautiful, Regal Domain, Star of Gwalior and Prince Pradeep.

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Yogesh tried to work his way through the options using logic and reasoning that Princess Beautiful was unlikely to be the answer since the question referred to a “horse” rather than a “mare”. He also considered eliminating Star of Gwalior but eventually quit since he was out of lifelines and was not confident enough to lock an answer.

Before leaving, however, he was asked to take a guess so that the correct answer could be revealed. Yogesh chose Prince Pradeep, but the correct answer turned out to be Princess Beautiful - the very option he had initially ruled out.

Bachchan then agreed with his reasoning, saying the name suggested that the horse may have been a mare.

“I think it was a mare and not a horse. That’s why she was named Princess,” Bachchan said.

Yogesh Sahu’s Emotional Story

During the episode, Yogesh’s father, who was present in the audience, revealed that he works as a driver and earns Rs 20,000 a month, with only Rs 11,000 remaining after mandatory deductions made by his employer.

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“KBC came in my life at the right time. I have ignored my responsibilities towards my family for my dream. My friends are all earning, and I am not contributing anything to my household. A 23-year-old boy whose father is a driver, and I am not contributing anything to the household. KBC will help me lessen that burden,” Yogesh told Bachchan.

However, his parents, on the show, expressed their belief that he would one day become an IAS officer and ease all the financial burden.

KBC 18 streams on Sony LIV and airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



