Kangana Ranaut On Dating Rumours With Chirag Paswan: ‘If It Was Romance…’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut denies romance rumors with Chirag Paswan.

Ranaut states they are just good friends from ten years.

Their bond stems from an old film connection, not romance.

Both actors have transitioned into political careers.

Is there more than friendship between Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan? The speculation has been doing the rounds on social media for days, fuelled by their public appearances and renewed attention to their shared past.

The actor-turned-politician has now firmly put the rumours to rest.

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'No Romance Happening', Says Kangana

In a candid conversation with ANI, Kangana Ranaut addressed the ongoing chatter surrounding her equation with Chirag Paswan and made it clear that there is nothing romantic between them.

"No, no, Chirag is a friend. When I see him, I think of a friend. There's no romance happening, let me be honest. We know each other for like... He did his film with me 10 years ago. Agar romance hota toh aaj humare bacche hote," she said.

Her remark instantly became a talking point online, especially due to its blunt and humorous tone, which quickly spread across social media discussions.

'Just A Friendly Bond'

Kangana further elaborated that their relationship has remained purely friendly over the years, rooted in familiarity rather than speculation.

"If I wanted to have romance, then it would have happened. It's not happening. You know, like, it's just that... that friendly vibe, you know, which you get from somebody who, who's just kind of your, you know, your type as in like he, he's from also in a way from film industry. So I feel very good around him," she added.

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Old Film Connection Behind The Buzz

(Image Source: Twitter/@shinchan_asc)

The two first worked together in the 2011 romantic drama Miley Naa Miley Hum, directed by Tanveer Khan. The film marked Chirag Paswan’s acting debut, with Kangana playing the female lead.

While both have since transitioned into political careers, their occasional public interactions continue to draw attention due to their shared film background.

Over the years, both Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan have built distinct identities in public life. Kangana was last seen in Emergency, which she also directed, portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.