Shah Rukh Khan's New Ad Has Fans Convinced It's A Secret King Teaser

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan fronts Visa's new campaign promoting life experiences.

Fans speculate his ad look previews role in upcoming King film.

King, a thriller, stars SRK and debuts his daughter Suhana Khan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is set for Christmas 2026 release.

Shah Rukh Khan is officially the new face of Visa India, and the brand's latest campaign has given the Internet plenty to talk about. The superstar features in Visa's fresh Infinitely More campaign, a cinematic advertisement that clocks in at over two and a half minutes and is all about the richness of life experiences over material wealth. But while the ad was built around luxury travel and lifestyle, it is not the campaign message that has taken over social media. It is Shah Rukh Khan's look. From the moment the video dropped online, fans began flooding every platform with one theory: that his sharp, salt-and-pepper avatar in the commercial is actually a sneak peek at how he will appear in his upcoming action thriller, King. There has been no official confirmation from the makers, but the Internet has already made up its mind.

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What Is Visa India Ad About

Crafted by Leo India, the Visa campaign puts experiences at the centre of modern luxury, not possessions. The visual storytelling is vibrant and packed with details, including a nostalgic reimagining of the Bollywood track Paisa Yeh Paisa, a surprise tuk-tuk cameo, and a cheeky nod to a classic pop-culture orangutan. Shah Rukh Khan, speaking about the collaboration, said that the most meaningful experiences are shaped not just by the destination but by how the journey unfolds. He described Visa as a brand that lets people move through the world with confidence, security, and ease, and called the partnership a natural fit.

Fans Are Calling It King Teaser

The comment sections and timelines did not waste any time. One fan wrote, “I really wish this ad was a few minutes longer! Can't stop smiling. SRK,” while another wrote, “damn!!! this is the og old srk vibe. Srk's ads used to so good and filled with emotions, this is the one after such a long time. loved it.” “This whole ad is better than songs that are coming nowadays just because of SRK and its charm,” was added by another fan.

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About King So Far

King is a crime thriller that places Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a hardened, veteran hitman who takes a young girl under his protection. The film is said to draw inspiration from the 1994 classic Leon: The Professional. A teaser line from the project, "Darr nahi dehshat hoon," which translates to "I am not fear, I am terror," has already set the tone for what audiences can expect. The film marks the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter. It is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously worked with Khan on Pathaan, and co-written by Sujoy Ghosh. The cast includes Abhishek Bachchan as the main antagonist, alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were recently spotted shooting song sequences in South Africa, with videos from the schedule going viral. King is set for a Christmas 2026 release.