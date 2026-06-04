BJP Hits Out At Rahul, Calls His Election Rigging Allegations 'Conspiracy Theories'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized Rahul Gandhi's electoral allegations.

Malviya questioned Gandhi's theories about institutions aiding his party.

He also questioned Gandhi's opposition to electoral roll revision.

Malviya accused Gandhi of generating new alarmist theories frequently.

BJP leader Amit Malviya has launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his repeated allegations about electoral processes and accusing him of promoting conspiracy theories to explain the Congress party's political setbacks. Malviya's remarks come amid an ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress over issues related to elections, democratic institutions and governance.

BJP Questions Congress' Allegations On Electoral Process

In a strongly worded statement, Malviya mocked what he described as Gandhi's claims about various institutions allegedly working in his favour while simultaneously accusing the Congress of failing to translate those supposed advantages into electoral success.

He said, "According to Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Election Commissioner, intelligence chiefs, judges, institutions, and practically everyone in the system have been secretly working for him for the last three years, constantly feeding him information. Yet, despite having this extraordinary network, his party keeps losing elections and shrinking politically."

The BJP leader argued that Congress has repeatedly raised concerns about elections without securing legal validation for its claims.

According to Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Election Commissioner, intelligence chiefs, judges, institutions, and practically everyone in the system have been secretly working for him for the last three years, constantly feeding him information.



Yet, despite having this extraordinary… pic.twitter.com/uEanGoZov6 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 4, 2026

Raises Questions Over Electoral Roll Revision Opposition

Malviya also questioned Gandhi's opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, linking it to broader debates over electoral roll verification. "Not a single allegation of election rigging has been proven in court. Not one. Which raises an obvious question: if everyone has been working for Rahul Gandhi all this time, why was he so vehemently opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)? Didn’t the Chief Election Commissioner tell him it was in the national interest?" he said.

Continuing his criticism, Malviya added, "Or is Rahul Gandhi opposed to cleaning up electoral rolls because he wants illegal voters and infiltrators to remain on them?"

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'New Conspiracy Theory Every Few Months'

The BJP IT cell chief further accused the Congress leader of repeatedly advancing what he described as alarmist narratives whenever elections approach or political debates intensify. He said that every few months, Gandhi introduces a new theory about threats facing the country or its democratic institutions.

"First, democracy was over. Then institutions were captured. Then election rigging. Now we are told that an Emergency is coming and an economic tsunami is around the corner. At some point, one has to ask: is Rahul Gandhi interested in facts, or is he simply manufacturing fear and chaos because he cannot explain his party’s repeated electoral failures?" he said.

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Political War Of Words Continues

Malviya concluded by dismissing the warnings and predictions made by Gandhi and other opposition leaders over the years.

"The country has heard these predictions before. The problem is that none of them ever come true," he said.

The latest exchange is part of a broader political battle between the BJP and Congress ahead of key electoral contests, with both sides continuing to spar over issues ranging from election integrity and governance to the functioning of democratic institutions.