‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lalit Modi reveals a biopic on his life is developing.

Biopic's scripting is underway, led by Sneha Rajani's team.

Actor Ranveer Singh reportedly desired playing Modi in biopic.

Modi praised Singh; casting unconfirmed as development continues.

A biopic on former IPL chairman Lalit Modi may soon make its way to the big screen, and if Lalit Modi is to be believed, actor Ranveer Singh once showed keen interest in playing him. In a recent revelation, Modi claimed the Bollywood star personally travelled to London to meet him and expressed a strong desire to portray him onscreen. While the film is still in the scripting stage, Modi’s comments have sparked curiosity about who may eventually headline the project.

Lalit Modi Says Biopic Is In The Works

Former IPL chief Lalit Modi has revealed that a biopic based on his life is currently being developed. Speaking in an interview with ANI, Modi said the project is still being written and researched. “There is (a biopic in the works). It’s all being scripted right now. I’ve already done hundreds of interviews,” Lalit Modi said. He added that a team led by media executive Sneha Rajani, who previously worked with Sony, is working on the project. “I have a whole team under Sneha Rajani, who used to run Sony… But they’re just scripting the story now,” he said.

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Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi?

During the conversation, Lalit Modi claimed that actor Ranveer Singh had shown a strong interest in playing him in the biopic. “Ranveer wants to play me. He came and saw me. I would like him to play. But if he has the time, now he’s become so big,” Modi said.

Modi also recalled how he first met the actor. According to him, the meeting happened unexpectedly after he received a call saying Ranveer wanted to meet him. “I didn’t know Ranveer. I knew Deepika very well. I never met Ranveer. One day, I get a call saying Ranveer wants to see you. And he came to London to see me a few years ago, two years ago,” he shared.

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‘One Role He Wanted To Play’

Lalit Modi further claimed that Ranveer had told him there was one particular role he had always wanted to do. “He said in his life, if there was one role he wanted to play, it would be Lalit Modi as commissioner. It wasn’t me asking him,” Modi said. He also praised the actor, adding, “I think he’s great. Without doubt, he’s amazing.”

For now, the biopic remains under development, with scripting still underway and no official casting announcement yet.