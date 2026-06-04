Ranvir Shorey Demands Education Minister's Resignation Over NEET Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He criticized producers for project cancellations, causing actor losses.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has been quite vocal about political accountability lately, and he is not holding back. The actor has openly demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down from his position over what he described as a national examination disaster. Shorey made it clear that in mature democracies around the world, a minister taking responsibility and resigning when things go wrong is not just expected but considered a basic standard of governance. In India, however, he feels that this concept is often brushed aside and treated as nothing more than an ego issue by those in power. Shorey expressed deep frustration over the fact that something as fundamental as accountability seems to be missing from the conversation when it comes to how educational failures are handled at the ministerial level.

I really don’t understand what’s the big deal about a minister taking responsibility of an absolute disaster under their administration and resigning!

It happens in mature democracies all over the world! Only in India does it become an ego issue for the party in power. https://t.co/9suzGQWGns June 4, 2026

READ MORE | Pahlaj Nihalani Dies At 76 After Suffering From Liver-Related Complications

Ministers Should Face Public

The actor did not stop at just calling for a resignation. Shorey went on to say that if the Minister is unwilling to step down, the least he can do is face a public forum and explain the situation directly to the citizens who were affected. For Shorey, it comes down to a simple question: why is it so difficult to own up to a failure and take responsibility?

READ MORE | Prakash Padukone Opens Up On What Truly Drove Deepika To Fight For Mental Health

Internet Reacts To Shorey's Post

Shorey's post struck a chord with many on X, and the reactions came pouring in. A large number of users seemed to agree with him, though many were far more cynical about the possibility of any real change. One user wrote, "Minister taking responsibility and mature democracy... Mr. Shorey, I think we crossed that point a long time ago. Political accountability is a myth and mature democracy, well that's won't happen." Another comment took a sharper tone, saying, "BJP ministers are leeches and they will never resign because of a few deaths. For them people are just tax payers and numbers!" A third user questioned the very phrase mature democracy, "Mature democracy - sir, these two words don't go well with the conditions our country is going through. Either it's not mature or democracy itself is diminishing!"