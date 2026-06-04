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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanvir Shorey Demands Education Minister's Resignation Over NEET Controversy

Ranvir Shorey Demands Education Minister's Resignation Over NEET Controversy

Ranvir Shorey demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam failures, saying ministerial accountability is basic governance. His X post sparked reactions, with many users expressing frustration.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He criticized producers for project cancellations, causing actor losses.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey has been quite vocal about political accountability lately, and he is not holding back. The actor has openly demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down from his position over what he described as a national examination disaster. Shorey made it clear that in mature democracies around the world, a minister taking responsibility and resigning when things go wrong is not just expected but considered a basic standard of governance. In India, however, he feels that this concept is often brushed aside and treated as nothing more than an ego issue by those in power. Shorey expressed deep frustration over the fact that something as fundamental as accountability seems to be missing from the conversation when it comes to how educational failures are handled at the ministerial level.

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Ministers Should Face Public

The actor did not stop at just calling for a resignation. Shorey went on to say that if the Minister is unwilling to step down, the least he can do is face a public forum and explain the situation directly to the citizens who were affected. For Shorey, it comes down to a simple question: why is it so difficult to own up to a failure and take responsibility?

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Internet Reacts To Shorey's Post

Shorey's post struck a chord with many on X, and the reactions came pouring in. A large number of users seemed to agree with him, though many were far more cynical about the possibility of any real change. One user wrote, "Minister taking responsibility and mature democracy... Mr. Shorey, I think we crossed that point a long time ago. Political accountability is a myth and mature democracy, well that's won't happen." Another comment took a sharper tone, saying, "BJP ministers are leeches and they will never resign because of a few deaths. For them people are just tax payers and numbers!" A third user questioned the very phrase mature democracy, "Mature democracy - sir, these two words don't go well with the conditions our country is going through. Either it's not mature or democracy itself is diminishing!"

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Ranvir Shorey's opinion on walkouts in the entertainment industry?

He stated that producers and studios also cancel or delay projects, causing actors financial losses. He argued the conversation about walkouts cannot be one-sided.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranvir Shorey DHarmendra Pradhan Ranvir Shorey On NEET Ranvir Shorey On Dharmendra Pradhan
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