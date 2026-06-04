‘Enemy Has Been Defeated’: Khamenei Declares Victory Over US And Israel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's Supreme Leader declared

Leader previously cited Iran's

Khamenei denied attacks on Oman/Turkey, blaming Israeli deception.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday declared that Iran’s “malicious enemy” had been defeated, claiming the country’s armed forces and public unity had inflicted a major blow on its adversaries.

“The malicious enemy has been defeated in its confrontation with the Armed Forces. Since it has received a decisive blow both in military combat and in [Iran's] public squares and streets, it’s experiencing a profound, significant humiliation,” Khamenei said in a post on X.

Khamenei Warns Against Internal Divisions

The remarks came days after Khamenei warned that Iran’s enemies, having failed on the battlefield, were now attempting to weaken public morale and create divisions within the country.

In a message read out during ceremonies marking the anniversary of the death of Islamic Republic founder Ruhollah Khomeini, as well as a major Shi’ite holiday, Khamenei called for national unity.

He said any action that spread pessimism or frustration among the public amounted to helping the enemy.

According to Khamenei, Iran’s adversaries were now focused on undermining public resilience after failing militarily.

‘Enemy Wanted To Create Fear’

Earlier this year, in a written Nowruz message published on his Telegram channel and Iranian state media on March 20, Khamenei said Iran had delivered a “dizzying blow” to its enemies in the conflict involving the US and Israel.

“At the moment, due to the particular unity that has been created between you our compatriots – despite all the differences in religious, intellectual, cultural and political origins – the enemy has been defeated,” he said.

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Khamenei described the conflict as the third war faced by the Islamic republic within 12 months, following the June 2025 12-day conflict with Israel and nationwide protests at the beginning of 2026, which Tehran blamed on the US and Israel.

By demonstrating unity and resolve, Iranians had “dealt him (the enemy) a dizzying blow so that he now starts uttering contradictory words and nonsense”, Khamenei said.

He also claimed that Israel and the US believed the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials would create “fear and despair” and allow them to dominate and divide Iran.

The older Khamenei and more than a dozen senior security and government officials were killed during the conflict.

Accuses Israel Of ‘False-Flag Tactics’

Mojtaba Khamenei further said Iran and allied regional groups were “in no way” involved in attacks on Oman and Turkey during the conflict, instead blaming what he described as “deception by the Zionist enemy”.

He accused Israel of carrying out “false-flag tactics to create division between the Islamic republic and its neighbours” and warned that similar actions could occur in other countries.

Khamenei described the 12-day war as a “serious miscalculation” by Israel, which he claimed had sought to overthrow Iran’s Islamic system.

He also predicted that Iran’s national unity would become “stronger and more solid” while its enemies would become “humble and less powerful” in the coming year.

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