Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'PM Modi Recognised Our Labourers': Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Named Her Film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

'PM Modi Recognised Our Labourers': Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Named Her Film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Kangana Ranaut hopes PM Modi watches Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, saying it would send a great message. The film, inspired by true events, releases in theatres on June 12, 2026.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana hopes Prime Minister watches film releasing June 2026.

Kangana Ranaut, who currently serves as the Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, recently opened up about the deep personal and political significance of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. At the trailer launch event, Kangana revealed that the title of the film was not just a creative choice but something far more meaningful. She shared that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who first used the phrase "Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata" to honour the labour class of India, and that acknowledgement is exactly what inspired the film's name. When asked whether she would like the Prime Minister to watch the film, Kangana did not hesitate. She said that if PM Modi watches it after seeing the title, it would send a great message to everyone.

READ MORE | ‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim

PM Modi's Words Inspired Film's Title

Kangana explained at the trailer launch that PM Narendra Modi had bestowed the title of Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata on the workers and labourers of the country in 2025. She also pointed out that the Prime Minister has a history of reshaping how certain communities are addressed, having renamed people with disabilities as Divyangjan, widows' welfare schemes as Kalyani Yojana, and skilled artisans as Vishwakarma. It was this recognition of the labour class that moved Kangana and her team enough to name the film after it.

READ MORE | 'Case Will Be Dealt Properly Because...': Chinmayi Sripada On Malviya Nagar Fire That Killed 21 People

Hospital Staff At Heart Of The Film

The recently unveiled trailer of the film offers a look into a story rooted in real events, one that turns the spotlight away from conventional heroes and toward the nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, lift operators, and hospital administrators who held their ground when fear took over. Set largely within a hospital, the film captures the quiet courage of people who refused to leave their posts even as chaos unfolded outside.

The film features an ensemble cast alongside Kangana, including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Kangana Ranaut want Prime Minister Modi to watch her new film?

Yes, Kangana expressed her desire for PM Modi to watch it. She believes his viewing the film would send a powerful message to everyone.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 04 Jun 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi KANGANA RANAUT Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Kangana Ranaut New Movie Kangana Ranaut Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'PM Modi Recognised Our Labourers': Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Named Her Film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
'PM Modi Recognised Our Labourers': Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Named Her Film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Celebrities
Ranvir Shorey Demands Education Minister's Resignation Over NEET Controversy
Ranvir Shorey Demands Education Minister's Resignation Over NEET Controversy
Celebrities
‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim
‘Ranveer Singh Wanted To Play Lalit Modi’: Fugitive Businessman Makes Big Claim
Celebrities
Shah Rukh Khan's New Ad Has Fans Convinced It's A Secret King Teaser
Shah Rukh Khan's New Ad Has Fans Convinced It's A Secret King Teaser
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Firing Case: Police Detain Two Guards Linked to Khan Sir’s Coaching Centre After Viral Video
Breaking: Delhi Hotel Blaze, Muzaffarpur ICU Fire and Hyderabad Market Inferno Raise Alarms
Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Commercial Complex in Ameerpet, Firefighters Rush to Contain Flames
BREAKING: Delhi Fire Exposé Reveals Unsafe PGs, Basement Rooms and No Exit Systems in Malviya Nagar
BREAKING: Delhi Hotel Fire Preliminary Probe Points to Short Circuit, Exit Lapses Exposed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget