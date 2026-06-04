Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana hopes Prime Minister watches film releasing June 2026.

Kangana Ranaut, who currently serves as the Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, recently opened up about the deep personal and political significance of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. At the trailer launch event, Kangana revealed that the title of the film was not just a creative choice but something far more meaningful. She shared that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who first used the phrase "Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata" to honour the labour class of India, and that acknowledgement is exactly what inspired the film's name. When asked whether she would like the Prime Minister to watch the film, Kangana did not hesitate. She said that if PM Modi watches it after seeing the title, it would send a great message to everyone.

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PM Modi's Words Inspired Film's Title

Kangana explained at the trailer launch that PM Narendra Modi had bestowed the title of Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata on the workers and labourers of the country in 2025. She also pointed out that the Prime Minister has a history of reshaping how certain communities are addressed, having renamed people with disabilities as Divyangjan, widows' welfare schemes as Kalyani Yojana, and skilled artisans as Vishwakarma. It was this recognition of the labour class that moved Kangana and her team enough to name the film after it.

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Hospital Staff At Heart Of The Film

The recently unveiled trailer of the film offers a look into a story rooted in real events, one that turns the spotlight away from conventional heroes and toward the nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, lift operators, and hospital administrators who held their ground when fear took over. Set largely within a hospital, the film captures the quiet courage of people who refused to leave their posts even as chaos unfolded outside.

The film features an ensemble cast alongside Kangana, including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.