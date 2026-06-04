RBI MPC Decision Tomorrow: When, Where And How To Watch Governor Sanjay Malhotra Live

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI policy expected Friday amidst rising global tensions.

Rates likely unchanged, RBI balances growth with inflation.

West Asia conflict raises oil prices, affecting RBI's outlook.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to announce its latest policy decision on Friday, June 5, against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions, volatile crude oil prices and growing uncertainty in global financial markets.

While economists, market participants and industry leaders broadly expect the central bank to leave interest rates unchanged, the spotlight is likely to be on Governor Sanjay Malhotra's assessment of inflation, economic growth and the fallout from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The three-day MPC meeting, which began on June 3, marks the second monetary policy review of FY27 and comes at a time when policymakers are grappling with a rapidly evolving global environment.

With crude oil prices climbing, fuel costs rising and concerns mounting over supply disruptions linked to the US-Iran conflict, the RBI faces the difficult task of supporting growth while ensuring inflation remains under control.

When And Where To Watch The RBI MPC Announcement

Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the policy decision at 10 AM on Friday, followed by a detailed press conference at 12 PM.

The policy statement will be streamed live on the RBI's official website, YouTube channel and X account. Viewers can also follow real-time updates and analysis on ABP Live.

The announcement is expected to attract widespread attention from borrowers, investors, businesses and financial markets, given its potential implications for interest rates, fixed deposits, loans and broader economic activity.

West Asia Conflict Casts A Shadow Over Policy Deliberations

Unlike many recent policy reviews, the June meeting is taking place amid significant geopolitical turmoil.

The ongoing conflict involving the US and Iran has reignited fears of disruptions to global energy supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

For India, which relies heavily on imported crude oil, any sustained increase in energy prices could have far-reaching consequences.

Higher crude prices not only raise transportation and fuel costs but can also feed into broader inflation, pressure corporate margins and weigh on household spending.

As a result, the central bank's assessment of the geopolitical situation is expected to be closely scrutinised by investors.

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A Rate Pause Appears Likely

Most economists believe the RBI is likely to maintain the status quo on interest rates, choosing caution over aggressive policy action.

Saurabh Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Stable Money, believes the central bank is likely to balance moderating domestic inflation with increasing global uncertainty.

According to Jain, volatile crude oil prices, currency movements and geopolitical developments warrant a measured approach from policymakers. He expects bond markets to remain relatively stable if rates are left unchanged, while fixed-income investors could continue to benefit from attractive yields available across deposits and high-quality bonds.

He also believes investors with medium- and long-term goals may consider locking in current fixed deposit rates rather than waiting for future policy shifts.

Markets Will Focus On RBI's Forecasts

While the rate decision itself may not deliver surprises, economists suggest the RBI's revised projections for inflation and growth could become the biggest talking point.

HSBC Chief India Economist Pranjul Bhandari has indicated that markets are increasingly pricing in the possibility of future rate cuts later in 2026 rather than additional tightening.

Although consumer inflation has moderated in recent months, economists warn that fresh risks are beginning to emerge.

A recent analysis by CareEdge Ratings highlighted concerns around rising fuel prices, potential weather-related disruptions and the possibility of wholesale inflation gradually feeding into consumer prices.

The agency noted that much of the current inflationary pressure remains supply-driven rather than demand-led. However, prolonged increases in energy costs could make inflation management significantly more challenging.

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Real Estate Sector Wants Stability

Among the sectors watching the policy announcement most closely is real estate.

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said current inflationary pressures are being driven largely by factors outside the RBI's direct control, including crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions and climate-related disruptions.

According to him, raising interest rates in response to such supply-side shocks could hurt economic growth without significantly easing inflation.

Baijal believes a stable interest rate environment remains critical for maintaining affordability and supporting buyer sentiment in the housing market.

Parvinder Singh, CEO of Trident Realty, echoed similar views, noting that predictable borrowing costs help both homebuyers and developers make long-term financial decisions with greater confidence.

Ashish Sharma, AVP Operations at Brahma Group, said stable rates would support housing demand across both mid-income and premium segments by improving affordability and preserving consumer confidence.

Pratik Tibrewala, Senior Vice President and Head Corporate Finance at M3M India, added that any indication of continued rate stability could further strengthen homebuyer sentiment and support future investment decisions.

Infrastructure And Construction Firms Watching Closely

The RBI's decision is also expected to influence India's infrastructure and construction sectors, where financing costs play a crucial role in investment planning and project execution.

Rajan Luthra, CFO of Action Construction Equipment Ltd, said a stable or growth-supportive policy stance would strengthen business confidence, improve access to capital and support infrastructure expansion.

Given the government's continued focus on connectivity, urban development and capital expenditure, financing conditions remain a key factor for the sector's growth trajectory.

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Balancing Growth And Inflation

Kunal Rishi, Chief Operating Officer at Krisumi Corporation, believes the central bank is navigating one of the most complex policy environments in recent years.

While inflation remains a concern, policymakers must also account for slowing global growth, geopolitical uncertainty and the need to preserve economic momentum.

According to Rishi, maintaining a growth-supportive stance while closely monitoring inflation risks may be the most prudent course of action under current circumstances.

All Eyes On Governor Malhotra

With oil markets on edge, geopolitical risks rising and investors searching for clues about the future direction of interest rates, Friday's MPC announcement is expected to be about far more than a simple rate decision.

A pause may be widely anticipated, but Governor Sanjay Malhotra's commentary on inflation, growth, crude oil prices and external risks could provide the clearest indication yet of how the RBI plans to steer the economy through an increasingly uncertain global environment.

For markets, borrowers and businesses alike, the message accompanying the decision may ultimately matter more than the decision itself.