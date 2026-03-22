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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKamal Haasan Reacts To Iran-Israel Tensions With ‘Orange Blaze’ Tweet, Says 'I Stand With Asia'

Kamal Haasan Reacts To Iran-Israel Tensions With ‘Orange Blaze’ Tweet, Says 'I Stand With Asia'

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Orange Blaze’ tweet on war, identity and India goes viral, as the actor-politician calls for awareness and humanity.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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Veteran actor and politican Kamal Hassan has once again stirred a nationwide conversation with a deeply reflecitve social media post titled, "The Orange Blaze". Blending sharp observation with emotional undertones, his message shows how people react to global conflict and where India stands amid it all.

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A Stark Observation On War As Spectacle

In his tweet Hassan paints a vivid picture of modern-day spectatorship, describing how scenes of destruction are sometimes consumed as entertainment.

He wrote, "Watching a YouTube video of oil depots exploding and billowing into orange clouds of fire, someone cheers loudly, as if a cricketer has hit a six: “Wow! Look at that blast!” When asked, “Which side are you on, America or Iran?” he gasps and replies, “I’m an Indian. I’m just a spectator.”

Through this imagery, the actor questions the growing detachment with which serious global events are often viewed.

Identity, History, And Ignorance

Hassan goes on to reflect on identity and historical awareness, calling out what he perceives as a lack of understanding among sections of society.

"Before I can finish saying that India is not an isolated island but part of the Asian subcontinent, his friend interrupts: “I am a Hindu. This is Hindustan.” Ironically, that very name was given and accepted by Islamic Mughal rulers."

He further expresses concern over what he describes as ignorance and its potential consequences, especially in the face of escalating global tensions.

A Warning About War’s Real Cost

The post takes a sombre turn as Hassan talks about the human cost of conflict, urging people to think beyond rhetoric and spectacle.

"If this war intensifies tomorrow, these very people will hide in their middle-class bunkers (as long as Wi-Fi works), tweeting: “What is the government doing? What is my army doing?” Even the sound of a truck tyre bursting would frighten them into hiding."

He also reflects on the aftermath of war and public reactions to loss, adding a layer of emotional depth to his message.

At the heart of Haasan’s post lies a call for empathy and shared responsibility.

"When a neighbour’s house catches fire, helping to extinguish it is not sacrifice, it is humanity. Beyond that, it is basic self-protection, because the street or the town we live in should not catch fire either."

He connects global conflict to everyday life, pointing out how resources like oil and fertilisers directly impact ordinary citizens.

Drawing from his own writing, Haasan ends the post on a deeply emotional note saying, "A soldier who goes to war is a mother’s son. No matter who dies among us, some mother will weep. But it must never be Mother India who weeps. I stand with Asia. Long live India."

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Frequently Asked Questions

What warning does Kamal Haasan give about the real cost of war?

He warns that those who treat war as spectacle will quickly become fearful and demand government action if conflict escalates. He emphasizes the personal impact and the need for humanity.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamal Haasan West Asia Conflict India Politics Orange Blaze Tweet
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