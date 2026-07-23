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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKamal Haasan Backs CJP NEET Protest, Says ‘Nation Has Failed’ Students Amid Growing Outrage

Kamal Haasan Backs CJP NEET Protest, Says ‘Nation Has Failed’ Students Amid Growing Outrage

Kamal Haasan has backed students protesting over the NEET controversy, criticised the education system, appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast and called for accountability and reforms.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kamal Haasan supports students, criticizes flaws in education system.
  • He stated the system prioritizes coaching, replacing merit with wrongdoing.
  • Haasan also appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end fast.
  • Numerous film personalities also expressed solidarity with protesting students.

Actor-politician and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has voiced his support for students protesting over the NEET controversy, criticising what he described as deep flaws within India's education system. His remarks come as demonstrations continue across the country, with protesters demanding accountability, reforms and justice following allegations surrounding the medical entrance examination.

ALSO READ: Sonu Nigam Faces Backlash After Refusing To Comment On CJP-Led NEET Protest, Fans Call For 'Boycott'

Kamal Haasan Criticises Education System

The actor shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing concern over the plight of students and the handling of the ongoing protests. Without directly naming NEET, he suggested that the existing system had failed young people by prioritising coaching over learning and replacing merit with wrongdoing.

Haasan wrote, "We should have listened when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died. A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten. A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers."

Appeal To Sonam Wangchuk

Alongside backing the students, Haasan also appealed to social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on an indefinite fast, asking him to end his protest.

He wrote, "@Wangchuk66, the nation will need your conscience for the journey ahead. Please end your fast."

Addressing the country's students directly, he added, "To the children of India: You are the best of us. You have done your duty. It is now time for the country to do its duty by you. May your dreams forever be bigger than our failures."

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Extends Support To Students At Jantar Mantar, Says ‘Their Courage Humbles Me’

Film Industry Voices Support

Haasan's statement adds to a growing list of voices from the film industry expressing solidarity with the protesting students.

Actor Salman Khan previously described the alleged NEET paper leak as a "very serious issue". Other personalities, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Chinmayi Sripada, R Madhavan, Rajkummar Rao and Anupam Kher, have also spoken publicly in support of the students.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kamal Haasan's stance on the NEET controversy?

Kamal Haasan supports students protesting the NEET controversy. He criticized deep flaws in India's education system, citing issues like coaching replacing learning and criminality replacing merit.

What specific issues did Kamal Haasan raise about the education system?

Haasan stated the system fails young people by prioritizing coaching over learning and replacing merit with wrongdoing. He described it as rotten when

Who did Kamal Haasan appeal to amidst the protests?

Kamal Haasan appealed to social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast, asking him to end his protest. Haasan stated the nation would need Wangchuk's conscience.

Have other film industry members supported the protesting students?

Yes, several other film personalities have expressed solidarity with the students. These include Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, and Ratna Pathak Shah, among others.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamal Haasan NEET Controversy NEET Protest ENtertainment News CJP Protest
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