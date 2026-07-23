Kamal Haasan supports students protesting the NEET controversy. He criticized deep flaws in India's education system, citing issues like coaching replacing learning and criminality replacing merit.
Kamal Haasan Backs CJP NEET Protest, Says ‘Nation Has Failed’ Students Amid Growing Outrage
Kamal Haasan has backed students protesting over the NEET controversy, criticised the education system, appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast and called for accountability and reforms.
- Kamal Haasan supports students, criticizes flaws in education system.
- He stated the system prioritizes coaching, replacing merit with wrongdoing.
- Haasan also appealed to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end fast.
- Numerous film personalities also expressed solidarity with protesting students.
Actor-politician and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has voiced his support for students protesting over the NEET controversy, criticising what he described as deep flaws within India's education system. His remarks come as demonstrations continue across the country, with protesters demanding accountability, reforms and justice following allegations surrounding the medical entrance examination.
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Kamal Haasan Criticises Education System
The actor shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing concern over the plight of students and the handling of the ongoing protests. Without directly naming NEET, he suggested that the existing system had failed young people by prioritising coaching over learning and replacing merit with wrongdoing.
Haasan wrote, "We should have listened when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died. A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten. A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers."
We should have listened when one child cried.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 23, 2026
Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died.
A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten.
A nation has failed when its children are met with…
Appeal To Sonam Wangchuk
Alongside backing the students, Haasan also appealed to social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on an indefinite fast, asking him to end his protest.
He wrote, "@Wangchuk66, the nation will need your conscience for the journey ahead. Please end your fast."
Addressing the country's students directly, he added, "To the children of India: You are the best of us. You have done your duty. It is now time for the country to do its duty by you. May your dreams forever be bigger than our failures."
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Extends Support To Students At Jantar Mantar, Says ‘Their Courage Humbles Me’
Film Industry Voices Support
Haasan's statement adds to a growing list of voices from the film industry expressing solidarity with the protesting students.
Actor Salman Khan previously described the alleged NEET paper leak as a "very serious issue". Other personalities, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Chinmayi Sripada, R Madhavan, Rajkummar Rao and Anupam Kher, have also spoken publicly in support of the students.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Kamal Haasan's stance on the NEET controversy?
What specific issues did Kamal Haasan raise about the education system?
Haasan stated the system fails young people by prioritizing coaching over learning and replacing merit with wrongdoing. He described it as rotten when
Who did Kamal Haasan appeal to amidst the protests?
Kamal Haasan appealed to social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast, asking him to end his protest. Haasan stated the nation would need Wangchuk's conscience.
Have other film industry members supported the protesting students?
Yes, several other film personalities have expressed solidarity with the students. These include Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, and Ratna Pathak Shah, among others.