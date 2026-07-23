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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmid Separation Speculation, Karanvir Bohra Responds To Rumours About His Marriage With Teejay Sidhu

Amid Separation Speculation, Karanvir Bohra Responds To Rumours About His Marriage With Teejay Sidhu

Karanvir Bohra has responded to ongoing rumours about his marriage with Teejay Sidhu, saying he does not wish to discuss his personal life and hopes people respect his privacy.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karanvir Bohra addresses marriage rumours, requests personal privacy.
  • Speculation grew from social media activity and family absence.
  • The couple, married two decades, has three daughters residing in Canada.

Rumours surrounding Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's marriage have been circulating on social media for the past few months. While speculation about their relationship continues to attract attention, the actor has finally responded, making it clear that he prefers to keep his personal life away from the spotlight. Karanvir said he does not wish to comment on the matter at this stage and has requested that his privacy be respected.

Karanvir Bohra Responds To Ongoing Speculation

Talk of a possible rift between Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu first intensified after the couple stopped appearing together on social media. The rumours gathered further momentum when fans noticed that Karanvir had unfollowed Teejay on social media.

Speculation increased even more after Teejay was not in Mumbai following the death of Karanvir's father, Mahendra Bohra, earlier this year, prompting widespread discussion among fans.

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 Speaking to The Times of India, Karanvir addressed the ongoing speculation without directly commenting on the rumours surrounding his marriage. Instead, he reiterated that he prefers to keep his personal life private and urged people to respect his decision.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by KARANVIR BOHRA (@karanvirbohra)

“I would not like to talk about this right now. When I don't want to discuss something, I respectfully say so, and I hope people respect that,” Karanvir said.

When asked how he deals with constant speculation about his personal life, the actor revealed that he has learned not to let public opinion affect him.

“I don't let anything bother me. Even when netizens say something nasty, I don't get hurt,” he added.

Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu's Family Life

Karanvir Bohra and Canadian actor, model and former VJ Teejay Sidhu have been married for nearly two decades. The couple are parents to three daughters - twins Bella and Vienna, born in 2016, and their youngest daughter, Gia Vanessa, who was born in December 2020.

A few years ago, Teejay relocated to Canada with their three daughters to provide them with a better educational environment, and the family has been based there ever since. Karanvir continues to split his time between Canada, where his family lives, and Mumbai, where he remains actively involved in his acting career.

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Over the years, Karanvir has featured in several popular television shows, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai and Naagin 2. He has also appeared on reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Lock Upp. In addition to acting, he has expanded his career into production and direction.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Karanvir Bohra said about the rumours regarding his marriage?

Karanvir Bohra prefers to keep his personal life private and has requested respect for his decision. He stated he would not like to talk about the matter at this stage.

What prompted the speculation about Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's relationship?

Speculation intensified when the couple stopped appearing together on social media and Karanvir unfollowed Teejay. It further grew when Teejay was not in Mumbai after his father's death.

Where do Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's family live?

Teejay Sidhu and their three daughters relocated to Canada a few years ago for a better educational environment. Karanvir splits his time between Canada and Mumbai for his acting career.

How long have Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu been married?

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have been married for nearly two decades. They are parents to three daughters, including twins Bella and Vienna, and their youngest, Gia Vanessa.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karanvir Bohra Teejay Sidhu Karanvir Bohra Marriage
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