Watch: Bihar Protesters Dance Under Police Water Cannon, Video Goes Viral

A student protest in Patna, Bihar, over the alleged NEET 2026 paper leak took an unexpected and light-hearted turn on Wednesday when one of the protesters reportedly asked the police to use a water cannon, saying the crowd was struggling in the heat.

The unusual moment quickly went viral after a video shared on X showed protesters responding to the water cannon in an unexpected way. Instead of moving away, many were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the water, turning the tense situation into one that amused viewers across social media.

ALSO READ: NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI To Soon File Chargesheet Against 13 Accused; Major Update For Aspirants

The clip has since attracted widespread attention online, with users sharing memes, jokes and humorous reactions. Many also noticed that several protesters were filming videos and creating reels while standing under the water spray, adding to the video's viral appeal.

Viral Video Shows Protesters Dancing Under Water Cannons

According to the viral post shared on X, police deployed water cannons during a protest in Patna, Bihar. However, instead of dispersing immediately, many protesters were seen enjoying the moment, dancing together and smiling as water continued to pour over them.

In Patna, Bihar, the police used water cannons on the protesters... and the protesters started dancing, singing, and enjoying a shower. 🫶😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sVNZ8pYBmy — زماں (@Delhiite_) July 22, 2026

The viral post reads, "In Patna, Bihar, the police used water cannons on the protesters... and the protesters started dancing, singing, and enjoying a shower."

The unusual response transformed what is generally considered a crowd-control measure into a moment that has captured the attention of millions of social media users.

Social Media Reacts With Memes and Reels

The video has generated widespread engagement across social media, with many users describing the incident as uniquely "Bihari" in spirit. The phrase "bihar wale to chha gye" has also been widely shared alongside the clip as people reacted to the protesters' cheerful response.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Practical Exam Dates 2026 Out; Check Complete Schedule

Several viewers noted that instead of appearing intimidated, people in the crowd seemed to embrace the situation. Some were seen dancing, while others reportedly recorded reels and videos, further adding to the viral nature of the incident.

The unexpected visuals have prompted thousands of comments, with users sharing laughing emojis, memes and humorous captions inspired by the scene.