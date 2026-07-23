Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Slams Rahul Gandhi's Protest Near PM's House, Calls It 'Insincere'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The student-led movement remains non-partisan, welcoming support without agendas.

Gitanjali Angmo, the wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, has criticised the Congress's recent protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, calling it "insincere" and accusing political leaders of trying to capitalise on the ongoing student-led movement.

Speaking to India Today, Angmo said Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, should have joined the students protesting at Jantar Mantar instead of organising a separate demonstration outside the Prime Minister's residence.

Her remarks come as Wangchuk, who was removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site last week, continues his hunger strike from hospital. His fast entered its 26th day on Thursday.

'Public Cannot Be Fooled Anymore'

Angmo said the Congress's July 21 protest lacked sincerity and suggested that politicians were attempting to use Wangchuk's movement and public credibility for their own political purposes.

"The protest outside the Prime Minister's residence lacked sincerity. The public cannot be fooled anymore. This is an awakened India. Those who are insincere will be thrown out by the youth," she said.

She also suggested that political leaders were now "exploiting" Wangchuk and his reputation, adding that symbolic gestures would no longer resonate with the public.

Her comments came two days after Rahul Gandhi and several senior Congress leaders staged a sit-in near Prime Minister Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence to protest the police action against student demonstrators during their Parliament march.

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Congress Protest Drew National Attention

The Congress protest witnessed dramatic scenes as Rahul Gandhi was lifted and dragged away by police before being detained. He also suffered a nosebleed during the scuffle.

By taking the protest to the Prime Minister's residence, the Congress sought to shift the political focus from administrative handling of the issue to broader questions of accountability.

Angmo's remarks suggest she believes the student movement has remained largely organic and independent, without relying on support from political parties or the opposition.

'Movement Is Above Politics'

Emphasising that the agitation is non-partisan, Angmo said the movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had delivered a clear message to political leaders.

"The movement has shown every political leader that they have to walk the talk. They cannot gaslight anymore or be insincere anymore," she said.

A Chevening scholar from the University of Oxford, Angmo said the movement was not aligned with either the government or the opposition.

"For us, there is no opposition, there is no government. For us, Parliament is the highest institution. We want Parliament to look at education as the fundamental issue," she said.

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Support Welcome, Political Agendas Not

While maintaining the movement's apolitical stance, Angmo said anyone willing to support the cause without political motives was welcome.

"Whoever comes with their own agendas will fall by the wayside because this movement is born out of sincerity and purity," she said.

Her comments come as the student-led agitation over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET examination continues to gather momentum, with protesters demanding greater accountability from the government.