SC Cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail In Honeymoon Murder Case, Gives Her 3 Weeks To Surrender

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court cancelled bail of Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Sonam is prime accused in husband's honeymoon murder.

Court ordered her to surrender within three weeks.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The court directed Sonam to surrender before the police within three weeks. The order came while hearing an appeal challenging the bail granted to Sonam in the high-profile murder case that has attracted nationwide attention.

Supreme Court Sets Aside Bail Order

A Bench of the Supreme Court overturned the earlier bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, holding that she must surrender before the investigating authorities. The court gave her three weeks to comply with the order.

The apex court's decision means Sonam will have to return to custody as the criminal proceedings continue.

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SC Hearing

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and P.B. Varale set aside the High Court's order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, thereby allowing the Meghalaya government's appeal. At the same time, the Bench said she would be free to file a fresh bail application if the trial is not completed within six months.

Disagreeing with the rationale adopted by the lower courts, the apex court drew a clear distinction between a total failure to provide the grounds of arrest and allegations that the information supplied lacked adequate particulars.

Murder During Honeymoon

Sonam Raghuvanshi is accused of conspiring to murder her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, while the couple was on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The case came to light after Raja was found dead, prompting a police investigation that led to Sonam's arrest along with other accused.

While cancelling her bail, the Supreme Court granted Sonam Raghuvanshi three weeks to surrender before the police. The court's order effectively revokes the protection she had been enjoying under the earlier bail order.