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English NewsNewsSC Cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail In Honeymoon Murder Case, Gives Her 3 Weeks To Surrender

SC Cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail In Honeymoon Murder Case, Gives Her 3 Weeks To Surrender

Supreme Court cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, directing her to surrender before police within 3 weeks.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court cancelled bail of Sonam Raghuvanshi.
  • Sonam is prime accused in husband's honeymoon murder.
  • Court ordered her to surrender within three weeks.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The court directed Sonam to surrender before the police within three weeks. The order came while hearing an appeal challenging the bail granted to Sonam in the high-profile murder case that has attracted nationwide attention.

Supreme Court Sets Aside Bail Order

A Bench of the Supreme Court overturned the earlier bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, holding that she must surrender before the investigating authorities. The court gave her three weeks to comply with the order.

The apex court's decision means Sonam will have to return to custody as the criminal proceedings continue.

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SC Hearing

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and P.B. Varale set aside the High Court's order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, thereby allowing the Meghalaya government's appeal. At the same time, the Bench said she would be free to file a fresh bail application if the trial is not completed within six months.

Disagreeing with the rationale adopted by the lower courts, the apex court drew a clear distinction between a total failure to provide the grounds of arrest and allegations that the information supplied lacked adequate particulars.

Murder During Honeymoon

Sonam Raghuvanshi is accused of conspiring to murder her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, while the couple was on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The case came to light after Raja was found dead, prompting a police investigation that led to Sonam's arrest along with other accused.

While cancelling her bail, the Supreme Court granted Sonam Raghuvanshi three weeks to surrender before the police. The court's order effectively revokes the protection she had been enjoying under the earlier bail order.

Before You Go

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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Breaking News ABP Live SUpreme COurt Sonam Raghuvanshi Raja Raghuvanshi Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder
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