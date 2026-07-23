Alia Bhatt Extends Support To Students At Jantar Mantar, Says ‘Their Courage Humbles Me’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt supported Delhi student protests via Instagram post.

She described situation as heartbreaking, yet filled with hope.

Bhatt praised students' courage, representing nation's future.

Her statement followed Salman Khan's earlier support for students.

After Salman Khan broke his silence on the students’ protest, Alia Bhatt has also come out in support of the students protesting in Delhi. The actor said that the last few days have “broken her heart and mended it again with hope”.

Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest

Fresh off the release of her film Alpha with Sharvari, Alia Bhatt has shared a post on Instagram expressing her support for the students’ protest.

“The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family’s hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them,” Alia Bhatt said in a statement.

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She added, “Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

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Salman Khan On NEET Protest

On Wednesday night, Salman Khan shared a post on his social media handles expressing solidarity with the students' protest. The actor said he was deeply saddened to see what began as a peaceful movement turn violent, adding that his thoughts were with the students and their families.

“It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them,” he wrote.

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Salman went on to praise the students for leading the movement with determination and said their commitment would make India proud.

“I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

He also urged that the movement should not be “politically hijacked,” stressing that the issue belonged to the students and the education system alone.

“This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated. Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub.”