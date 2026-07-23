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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAlia Bhatt Extends Support To Students At Jantar Mantar, Says ‘Their Courage Humbles Me’

Alia Bhatt Extends Support To Students At Jantar Mantar, Says ‘Their Courage Humbles Me’

Alia Bhatt said the students’ protest has “broken” her heart while also filling it with hope, adding that their courage has humbled her.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alia Bhatt supported Delhi student protests via Instagram post.
  • She described situation as heartbreaking, yet filled with hope.
  • Bhatt praised students' courage, representing nation's future.
  • Her statement followed Salman Khan's earlier support for students.

After Salman Khan broke his silence on the students’ protest, Alia Bhatt has also come out in support of the students protesting in Delhi. The actor said that the last few days have “broken her heart and mended it again with hope”. 

Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest 

Fresh off the release of her film Alpha with Sharvari, Alia Bhatt has shared a post on Instagram expressing her support for the students protest.

“The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family’s hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them,” Alia Bhatt said in a statement. 

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest, Says ‘NEET Protest Shouldn’t Be Hijacked Politically’

She added, “Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

ALSO READ| 'You Can Delete All My Playlists': Arijit Singh Defends Stand On Jantar Mantar Protest

Salman Khan On NEET Protest

On Wednesday night, Salman Khan shared a post on his social media handles expressing solidarity with the students' protest. The actor said he was deeply saddened to see what began as a peaceful movement turn violent, adding that his thoughts were with the students and their families.

“It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them,” he wrote.

ALSO READ| 'Deeply Saddened': Pooja Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Abhinav Sharma And More Back CJP Student Protest

Salman went on to praise the students for leading the movement with determination and said their commitment would make India proud.

“I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

He also urged that the movement should not be “politically hijacked,” stressing that the issue belonged to the students and the education system alone.

“This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated. Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub.”

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Alia Bhatt's stance on the recent student protests?

Alia Bhatt has come out in support of the students protesting in Delhi. She stated that their courage humbles her and their resolve is a mirror held up to everyone.

Where did Alia Bhatt share her statement of support?

Alia Bhatt shared her statement expressing support for the students' protest on her Instagram account. This was fresh off the release of her film Alpha.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Jantar Mantar CJP Salman Khan Breaking News ABP Live DELHI
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