Jana Nayagan Review: ‘Ballot-Proof’ Entertainment As CM Vijay Delivers Final Cinematic Manifesto

If you want to know what true larger-than-life heroism looks like, watch Jana Nayagan, which has been released in Hindi as Jan Neta. Touted as Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before his full-time political career, it is nothing short of a grand farewell for his fans.

The film is packed with the trademark heroism South Indian cinema is known for. Vijay is repeatedly addressed as “Thalapathy”, and audiences get to see the very screen presence and swagger that made him a superstar. Although the film was originally scheduled for an earlier release, it was delayed due to censorship issues. Now that it has finally arrived, Vijay is already serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and the film cleverly introduces him in a similar fashion. The biggest - and arguably only - highlight of the film is Thalapathy Vijay himself.

How Is Jana Nayagan?

The story revolves around Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a man serving time in prison. While behind bars, he befriends a police officer. After the officer dies in an unfortunate incident, Thalapathy takes responsibility for raising his young daughter, who eventually becomes the most important person in his life.

ALSO READ| Alpha Review | Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Action Thriller Stuck In ‘Beta’ Testing

Meanwhile, enemies of the nation are plotting a major conspiracy against India. How Thalapathy stops them, what his adopted daughter has to do with the conspiracy, why he was imprisoned, and what his backstory is - all of this unfolds on the big screen.

The film is inspired by the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, but Vijay’s immense star power, style, and larger-than-life heroism make it feel like a different experience altogether. It’s a complete mass entertainer, tailor-made for Thalapathy Vijay fans, many of whom will likely return to theatres more than once.

The film runs for nearly three hours, and its length does become noticeable at times. However, the moment Vijay appears on screen, those concerns fade away.

The action sequences are impressive and shot in a raw, hard-hitting style. Vijay’s face-offs with Bobby Deol are also one of the film’s biggest highlights. Vijay also looks striking in his police uniform.

The film celebrates Indian democracy in an effective manner. While there is an India-Pakistan angle, the narrative doesn’t revolve entirely around it. The background score is impactful, the songs work well, and Vijay’s dance performances remain as entertaining as ever. If you’re a fan, there will be plenty of moments that will make you whistle and applaud inside the theatre.

Performances

Vijay delivers an outstanding performance. Watching him on screen, it’s hard to believe he is 52 years old. He looks especially fresh and energetic in his younger avatar. His style, charisma, action, and commanding screen presence elevate the film beyond its fairly simple storyline.

ALSO READ| Dhamaal 4 Review: ‘4’get Logic In Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Of Errors

The plot itself may be ordinary, but Vijay’s performance and star power lift it to another level - something only a true superstar can achieve.

Bobby Deol is equally impressive. Rather than portraying him as a one-dimensional villain, the film gives his character a proper backstory and motivation, making him more compelling. Bobby justifies the role with a solid performance.

Pooja Hegde has a brief role but leaves an impression. Mamitha Baiju, who plays Viji, is excellent, bringing innocence and emotional depth to her character. Prakash Raj, as always, is dependable, though his character could have been given more screen time. Priyamani makes an impact despite limited screen time, while Nassar also performs well in his role.

Writing And Direction

The story has been written by Anil Ravipudi, while H Vinoth has directed the film and also penned the screenplay.

Vinoth deserves special praise for the way he presents Thalapathy Vijay. Fans wanted to see Vijay in his signature larger-than-life avatar in what is being promoted as his final film, and the director delivers exactly that. While the story may not offer much novelty, the presentation and celebration of Vijay’s stardom make the film thoroughly entertaining.

If you’re a Thalapathy Vijay fan, this is a film you should definitely experience on the big screen.